Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on the 3500 block of Morris Ave, just before 1:30 a.m. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got to a home and found a 61-year-old man outside the home with a gunshot wound then they went inside and found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspect arrested in Wednesday morning shooting death

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis that took place on Clisby Drive on Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Investigators received tips leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Quartez Johnson after...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Man found shot dead in a car in West Macon

UPDATE: 10:57 A.M. -- The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr. by Coroner Jones. MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed that a man was found shot dead in a car in West Macon. The body was found in a silver Chevrolet...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Cochran man killed after being shot by unidentified person

COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Cochran man is dead after being shot on Saturday night. According to a press release from the Cochran Police Department, someone called 911 and reported a gunshot victim on Ell Street. When officers arrived on-scene, they found 24-year-old Kavontez "Taz" Farrow with multiple gunshot wounds.
COCHRAN, GA
41nbc.com

Authorities looking for suspect in weekend shooting that left Cochran man dead

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are looking for the person who shot a man Saturday night in Cochran. A Cochran Police Department news release says the shooting happened around 11 o’clock at 112 Ell Street. 24-year-old Kavontez “Taz” Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was shot there and died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital “a short time later.”
COCHRAN, GA
13WMAZ

24-year-old man shot and killed in Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in Cochran, according to a release from Cochran Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at 112 Ell Street in Bleckley County on Oct. 29. 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was standing outside when...
COCHRAN, GA
wgxa.tv

One person dead after fatal crash in East Dublin

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- An East Dublin man died in a crash on Highway 29 and Bank Street on Halloween night. According to Georgia State Patrol, 65-year-old Marvin Foskey was killed when a Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the center lane on Highway 29, hitting Mr. Foskey's Ford Explorer head-on.
EAST DUBLIN, GA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dixie County 2-vehicle accident kills 1, injures 4

A 21-year-old Perry man died and four people were seriously injured when a pickup struck a disabled swamp buggy in Dixie County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 21-year-old Perry man was driving a pickup north on County Road 361 at 1:20 a.m. when he struck a disabled swamp buggy near SW 391st Avenue south of Steinhatchee, killing the pickup driver.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
41nbc.com

Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man dies after being shot in Macon Friday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot Friday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Willis Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Friday about a person who had been shot. When they arrived, deputies say they found 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. They say Faulkner had been shot once. He later died at the hospital.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Deputies ask for public's help identifying theft suspect

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Property Investigators are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to the Sheriff's Office, the person seen in these pictures stole four pairs of women's Adidas pants and left the store. Deputies describe the suspect as a...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA

