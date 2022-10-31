Read full article on original website
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on the 3500 block of Morris Ave, just before 1:30 a.m. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got to a home and found a 61-year-old man outside the home with a gunshot wound then they went inside and found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Suspect arrested in Wednesday morning shooting death
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis that took place on Clisby Drive on Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Investigators received tips leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Quartez Johnson after...
Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
Coroner: Man found shot dead in a car in West Macon
UPDATE: 10:57 A.M. -- The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr. by Coroner Jones. MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed that a man was found shot dead in a car in West Macon. The body was found in a silver Chevrolet...
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
Cochran man killed after being shot by unidentified person
56-year-old Macon man dies three days after car accident on Pierce Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A man involved in a car accident on Pierce Avenue has died, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 56-year-old Darrin Dwayne Lewis was pronounced dead on Sunday just before 8 p.m. The accident happened last Thursday when a tractor trailer was...
Authorities looking for suspect in weekend shooting that left Cochran man dead
24-year-old man shot and killed in Cochran
65-Year-Old Marvin Foskey Died, 5 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In East Dublin (East Dublin, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured five others, including two children. The crash happened On Highway 29 and Bank Street on Halloween night.
One person dead after fatal crash in East Dublin
East Dublin man dies in fatal car accident on Highway 29
Dixie County 2-vehicle accident kills 1, injures 4
A 21-year-old Perry man died and four people were seriously injured when a pickup struck a disabled swamp buggy in Dixie County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 21-year-old Perry man was driving a pickup north on County Road 361 at 1:20 a.m. when he struck a disabled swamp buggy near SW 391st Avenue south of Steinhatchee, killing the pickup driver.
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
GBI, Crimestoppers offering $2K reward for information leading to homicide arrest
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI Perry Office and Macon Regional Crimestoppers are reaching out for the public's help to get information that could lead to an arrest in the killing of Alexandra Davis. According to the GBI, Davis was driving a black Dodge Ram 3500 north on Highway 341...
Shaquille O’Neal, Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office team up for Thanksgiving giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving is coming early in McDonough at the Tabernacle of Praise Church, thanks to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Shaquille O’Neal. With inflation and people still struggling after COVID layoffs, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office wanted to make sure their community...
Deputies: Man dies after being shot in Macon Friday night
Bibb County Deputies ask for public's help identifying theft suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Property Investigators are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to the Sheriff's Office, the person seen in these pictures stole four pairs of women's Adidas pants and left the store. Deputies describe the suspect as a...
'It's a speed trap': Complaints come in over hidden signage for speed cameras in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Around town, these cameras have caused the wrong type of craze. "It's like a setup. It's like a speed trap," remarked one driver. "This is confusing and I hope everyone that receives this ticket challenges the ticket," said another driver looking at the speed signs. Leroy...
60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
