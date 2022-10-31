BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot Friday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Willis Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Friday about a person who had been shot. When they arrived, deputies say they found 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. They say Faulkner had been shot once. He later died at the hospital.

