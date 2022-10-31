ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pence to stump for Republican in tight Michigan House race

Former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Republican Michigan House candidate Tom Barrett on Friday, several days after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) campaigned for his Democratic rival, Rep. Elissa Slotkin. An advisory from Barrett’s campaign said Pence would appear with him in Charlotte, Mich., though additional details about the event were unavailable. Barrett and […]
‘Cease and desist.’ Candidate says he’s fed up with false TV ads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mudslinging between campaigns has been going on for months now, but one North Carolina candidate says he’s fed up with the lies. Christian Castelli, an Army Special Forces veteran and republican candidate for North Carolina’s 6th congressional district race, sent his Democratic opponent, Representative Kathy Manning a cease and […]
