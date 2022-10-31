Read full article on original website
NC Department of Health & Human Services reports pediatric flu death in eastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports a child in the eastern part of North Carolina has died as a result of the flu. It’s the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 season, officials said. A pediatric flu death was last reported in February 2020, health […]
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization.
Pence to stump for Republican in tight Michigan House race
Former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Republican Michigan House candidate Tom Barrett on Friday, several days after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) campaigned for his Democratic rival, Rep. Elissa Slotkin. An advisory from Barrett’s campaign said Pence would appear with him in Charlotte, Mich., though additional details about the event were unavailable. Barrett and […]
NCHSAA committee study highlights issues surrounding referee shortage
For more than three decades, officiating sports has been a big part of Steve Schwartz’s life.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson ‘mocks’ assault on Paul Pelosi with Facebook post; ‘I don’t believe you or the press’
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. shared a meme on Facebook apparently making light of the assault on Paul Pelosi by referencing a conspiracy theory that has been circulated about the attack. On Saturday, Mark Robinson posted a picture on Facebook that uses a recent meme format of a Spirit Halloween costume with […]
‘My heart aches every day’: Families react to pair sentenced in SC to over 100 years in prison for 5 murders across U.S.
Both suspects were sentenced to life in prison without parole.
‘Cease and desist.’ Candidate says he’s fed up with false TV ads
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mudslinging between campaigns has been going on for months now, but one North Carolina candidate says he’s fed up with the lies. Christian Castelli, an Army Special Forces veteran and republican candidate for North Carolina’s 6th congressional district race, sent his Democratic opponent, Representative Kathy Manning a cease and […]
