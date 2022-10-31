ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woonsocket Call

Refond Brings Exclusive LED Solution to Attend Electronica 2022

This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2022 -- From November 15th to 18th, 2022, Refond will attend the Electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany. Electronica is one of the largest trade fairs in the electronics industry, offering a platform for the whole electronics industry to showcase products. It primarily covers these sectors: PCB and circuit-carrier manufacturing, component-mount technology, technologies in cable processing, soldering technology, test and measurement, and quality assurance.
PYMNTS

Uber’s Grocery Investments Boost Platform-Wide Engagement

Early results show that Uber’s investments in its grocery offerings are paying off, by both driving adoption and strengthening the platform’s cross-vertical engagement, company executives shared in prepared remarks Tuesday (Nov. 1) discussing the company’s third quarter financial results. “We are … seeing encouraging consumer adoption signals...
Woonsocket Call

InterPrice Technologies, Inc. Announces $7.3 Million Series A Funding Round Co-Led by Nasdaq Ventures and DRW Venture Capital

InterPrice Technologies, Inc., a treasury capital markets funding platform, announced today the closing of its Series A funding. The $7.3 million investment was co-led by Nasdaq Ventures and DRW Venture Capital, with participation from existing investors including Bowery Capital. InterPrice’s solutions streamline bond, commercial paper, and loan pricing indications into...
Woonsocket Call

Orbus Digital and WISeKey are Launching Joint Operations to Offer SSL/TLS Cybersecurity and Trust Services in West Africa

Orbus Digital and WISeKey are Launching Joint Operations to Offer SSL/TLS Cybersecurity and Trust Services in West Africa. Geneva – Dakar - November 3rd, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that is has joined forces with Orbus Digital (part of the GAINDE 2000 Group) to deploy a complete suite of security solutions for organizations' websites based on SSL/TLS services, secured by the OISTE/WISeKey root of trust.
Woonsocket Call

KA Imaging Announces New Strategic Funding Fueling Innovation

In-Q-Tel and INOVAIT are part of the strong list of partners working with KA. X-ray manufacturer KA Imaging announced today new funding for its activities. Both new investments focus on the Reveal™ 35C detector. In-Q-Tel, Inc. and INOVAIT are now part of the strong list of partners working with KA Imaging.
CNBC

Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'

A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
Woonsocket Call

New Easy Reach Kit by Allotro Labs Helps With Mobility Issues for the Elderly

Allotro Labs has announced the release of their new Easy Reach Kit, which is designed to help the elderly and mobility challenged with everyday tasks. Adel,United States - November 2, 2022 /PressCable/ — Allotro Labs has announced the release of their new Easy Reach Kit for the elderly and physically...
Woonsocket Call

People of Color-Owned Businesses Served by the Ascend Network Surpass $2 Billion in Contracts

Milestone comes ahead of the launch of a new cohort with national corporate collaborators. Today, Ascend announced that people of color owned-businesses served by its national network have crossed the $2 billion mark in contracts, according to independent research completed by Equitable Evaluation Practice (EEP). This milestone comes ahead of a new cohort activation with national corporate collaborators.
Woonsocket Call

Elliptic Labs Announces Åslaug Tveiterås as New VP of People

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the hiring of Åslaug Tveiterås as its new Vice President of People. Ms. Tveiterås will be charged with scaling Elliptic Labs’ organization as the company continues to expand its business in the smartphone, PC/laptop, IoT, and Automotive verticals. Ms. Tveiterås is a seasoned executive with a passion for technology and organizational excellence. She has a broad business background with expertise in building and growing teams.
PYMNTS

Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income

The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
pymnts.com

MoneyGram Introduces New Crypto Trading Service for App Users

MoneyGram is expanding its money management tools to cryptocurrency with a new in-app service. The company announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it’s launching a new service to give United States consumers the opportunity to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram mobile app. Users will now have access...
PYMNTS

90% of SaaS Firms Lack Visibility Into Non-Payroll Spend

You can’t fix problems, you can’t embrace opportunities, unless you can see them. And in the business-to-business (B2B) realm, as found in the report “Improving Financial Performance,” done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Airbase, we found that visibility is sorely lacking in the back office. The pain points in tracking financial performance are especially glaring in the software-as-a-service sector (SaaS).
TechCrunch

Brex co-founder Henrique Dubugras details decisions behind pivots, layoffs, going remote

The year began with confirmation that the startup had raised $300 million at a $12.3 billion valuation. In April, the company announced a shift in strategy — a new emphasis on software and the enterprise. By June, it sent shock waves in the startup world when it announced it would no longer serve small businesses funded outside the venture capital structure. More recently, it laid off 11% of its staff.

