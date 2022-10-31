Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Refond Brings Exclusive LED Solution to Attend Electronica 2022
This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2022 -- From November 15th to 18th, 2022, Refond will attend the Electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany. Electronica is one of the largest trade fairs in the electronics industry, offering a platform for the whole electronics industry to showcase products. It primarily covers these sectors: PCB and circuit-carrier manufacturing, component-mount technology, technologies in cable processing, soldering technology, test and measurement, and quality assurance.
Uber’s Grocery Investments Boost Platform-Wide Engagement
Early results show that Uber’s investments in its grocery offerings are paying off, by both driving adoption and strengthening the platform’s cross-vertical engagement, company executives shared in prepared remarks Tuesday (Nov. 1) discussing the company’s third quarter financial results. “We are … seeing encouraging consumer adoption signals...
Woonsocket Call
InterPrice Technologies, Inc. Announces $7.3 Million Series A Funding Round Co-Led by Nasdaq Ventures and DRW Venture Capital
InterPrice Technologies, Inc., a treasury capital markets funding platform, announced today the closing of its Series A funding. The $7.3 million investment was co-led by Nasdaq Ventures and DRW Venture Capital, with participation from existing investors including Bowery Capital. InterPrice’s solutions streamline bond, commercial paper, and loan pricing indications into...
Meta has pumped $36 billion into its metaverse and VR businesses since 2019. These 4 charts show the scale of its extreme spending — and huge losses.
Meta has pumped $36 billion into its Reality Labs division since 2019, an Insider analysis found. The division, comprising Meta's metaverse and VR businesses, made a $30.7 billion operating loss over the same period. These four charts show the huge scale of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big metaverse bet. At...
Woonsocket Call
Orbus Digital and WISeKey are Launching Joint Operations to Offer SSL/TLS Cybersecurity and Trust Services in West Africa
Orbus Digital and WISeKey are Launching Joint Operations to Offer SSL/TLS Cybersecurity and Trust Services in West Africa. Geneva – Dakar - November 3rd, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that is has joined forces with Orbus Digital (part of the GAINDE 2000 Group) to deploy a complete suite of security solutions for organizations' websites based on SSL/TLS services, secured by the OISTE/WISeKey root of trust.
Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, despite Wall Street's concerns. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg's company Meta would own the data it collects. Zuckerberg wouldn't have to worry about other companies interfering with his business, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse — much to Wall...
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
How a hospitality startup founder hooked Google's VC firm to lead its $5.8 seed round with a 4-minute pitch
Skipper's Jason Shames got the attention of Gradient Venture investor Wen-Wen Lam by focusing on his extensive knowledge of the hotel industry.
Woonsocket Call
ING posts 3Q2022 net result of €979 million and announces additional distribution to shareholders
ING posts 3Q2022 net result of €979 million and announces additional distribution to shareholders. 3Q2022 profit before tax of €1,380 million; CET1 ratio remains strong at 14.7%. • Net customer deposits growth of €10.5 billion and net core lending growth of €4.7 billion. • In net...
Woonsocket Call
KA Imaging Announces New Strategic Funding Fueling Innovation
In-Q-Tel and INOVAIT are part of the strong list of partners working with KA. X-ray manufacturer KA Imaging announced today new funding for its activities. Both new investments focus on the Reveal™ 35C detector. In-Q-Tel, Inc. and INOVAIT are now part of the strong list of partners working with KA Imaging.
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
CNBC
Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
Woonsocket Call
New Easy Reach Kit by Allotro Labs Helps With Mobility Issues for the Elderly
Allotro Labs has announced the release of their new Easy Reach Kit, which is designed to help the elderly and mobility challenged with everyday tasks. Adel,United States - November 2, 2022 /PressCable/ — Allotro Labs has announced the release of their new Easy Reach Kit for the elderly and physically...
Woonsocket Call
People of Color-Owned Businesses Served by the Ascend Network Surpass $2 Billion in Contracts
Milestone comes ahead of the launch of a new cohort with national corporate collaborators. Today, Ascend announced that people of color owned-businesses served by its national network have crossed the $2 billion mark in contracts, according to independent research completed by Equitable Evaluation Practice (EEP). This milestone comes ahead of a new cohort activation with national corporate collaborators.
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs Announces Åslaug Tveiterås as New VP of People
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the hiring of Åslaug Tveiterås as its new Vice President of People. Ms. Tveiterås will be charged with scaling Elliptic Labs’ organization as the company continues to expand its business in the smartphone, PC/laptop, IoT, and Automotive verticals. Ms. Tveiterås is a seasoned executive with a passion for technology and organizational excellence. She has a broad business background with expertise in building and growing teams.
Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income
The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
pymnts.com
MoneyGram Introduces New Crypto Trading Service for App Users
MoneyGram is expanding its money management tools to cryptocurrency with a new in-app service. The company announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it’s launching a new service to give United States consumers the opportunity to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram mobile app. Users will now have access...
90% of SaaS Firms Lack Visibility Into Non-Payroll Spend
You can’t fix problems, you can’t embrace opportunities, unless you can see them. And in the business-to-business (B2B) realm, as found in the report “Improving Financial Performance,” done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Airbase, we found that visibility is sorely lacking in the back office. The pain points in tracking financial performance are especially glaring in the software-as-a-service sector (SaaS).
TechCrunch
Brex co-founder Henrique Dubugras details decisions behind pivots, layoffs, going remote
The year began with confirmation that the startup had raised $300 million at a $12.3 billion valuation. In April, the company announced a shift in strategy — a new emphasis on software and the enterprise. By June, it sent shock waves in the startup world when it announced it would no longer serve small businesses funded outside the venture capital structure. More recently, it laid off 11% of its staff.
Woonsocket Call
Blue Spirit Aero Accelerates the Development of Its Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft with Dassault Systèmes
French aviation startup leveraging hydrogen fuel cell technology is using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to develop its light aircraft, “Dragonfly”. Dassault Systèmes’ “Reinvent the Sky” industry solution experience enables Blue Spirit Aero to improve collaboration across teams and optimize program execution...
