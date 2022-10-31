Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the hiring of Åslaug Tveiterås as its new Vice President of People. Ms. Tveiterås will be charged with scaling Elliptic Labs’ organization as the company continues to expand its business in the smartphone, PC/laptop, IoT, and Automotive verticals. Ms. Tveiterås is a seasoned executive with a passion for technology and organizational excellence. She has a broad business background with expertise in building and growing teams.

8 HOURS AGO