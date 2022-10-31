The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Industry is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Surprise: While recession risks have led VCs & PEs to press pause on many pandemic favorites, the Human Capital Management (HCM) Tech niche has proven to be the exception. It is a crowded space – over 400 HCM companies set up shop at the 2022 HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas. There’s a reason for all the competition. The need for a scientific approach to managing a company’s workforce gained steam during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading HR Tech to receive a record amount of venture capital (VC) attention in 2021. Despite all the hype over the past two years, this trend shows signs of staying power. The global HR Tech space is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2029 to $46.85 billion, which dwarfs the current size of $25.53 billion.

2 HOURS AGO