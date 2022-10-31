The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Industry is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022 with Analysis of ABB, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fanuc,& Denso - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In this tremendously lucrative industry scenario, the report presents an analysis of the Global Robots Industry, Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022. The report is a complete coverage of this highly lucrative market and looks at the very basics of robotics from the future perspective of the industry.
Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lithium-Sulfur Battery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lithium-Sulfur Battery estimated at US$357.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a...
Global PET Foam Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Trend of Using Recycled Materials Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "PET Foam Market by Raw Material (Virgin PET and Recycled PET), Grade (Low-density and High-density), Application (Wind Energy, Transportation, Marine, Building & Construction, Packaging) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The PET foam market is projected to grow from USD 361...
Venture Capital and Private Equity Continue to Have a Taste for HR and HCM Tech Opportunities
The Surprise: While recession risks have led VCs & PEs to press pause on many pandemic favorites, the Human Capital Management (HCM) Tech niche has proven to be the exception. It is a crowded space – over 400 HCM companies set up shop at the 2022 HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas. There’s a reason for all the competition. The need for a scientific approach to managing a company’s workforce gained steam during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading HR Tech to receive a record amount of venture capital (VC) attention in 2021. Despite all the hype over the past two years, this trend shows signs of staying power. The global HR Tech space is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2029 to $46.85 billion, which dwarfs the current size of $25.53 billion.
Travel Industry Payment Innovations Enable A Quick Rebound to Those that Dare
Few industries have been significantly impacted more in the past two years than travel, following healthcare closely. In 2020, the global travel and tourism sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the world has moved past the heavy travel restrictions, the full rebound of travel has yet to formalize. The problems exist in nearly every section of the process, from the supply chain challenges to the reluctance of travelers to commit without knowing in advance that they will be fully refunded in case of an issue.
NASDAQ
New Chip Designs Are Booming, and This Stock Stands to Benefit
With the early pandemic boom now in the rearview mirror, semiconductor stocks got bludgeoned this year by the bear market. The latest worry comes from new U.S. export curbs on sales to China, adding to jittery nerves over a big slump next year -- especially if a recession strikes. Despite the pessimism in 2022, massive amounts of money were spent this year on new chip design research.
Carscoops
Volkswagen Acquiring Majority Stake In China’s Horizon Robotics For $2.35 Billion
Volkswagen is spending approximately $2.35 billion to acquire a 60 per cent stake in China’s Horizon Robotics. A joint venture will be formed between VW’s CARIAD software division and Horizon Robotics with the aim of accelerating the regional development of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving systems for the Chinese market.
Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower the Threshold for Materializing Business Innovation
Hundreds of AI models are made accessible on a brand new open-source platform. Key serverless solutions launched to enable better product deployment and development. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, started its annual Apsara Conference today by announcing the launch of ModelScope, an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that comes with hundreds of AI models, including large pre-trained models for global developers and researchers. During its flagship conference, the global leading cloud provider also introduced a range of serverless database products and upgraded its integrated data analytics and intelligent computing platform to help customers further achieve business innovation through cloud technologies.
KA Imaging Announces New Strategic Funding Fueling Innovation
In-Q-Tel and INOVAIT are part of the strong list of partners working with KA. X-ray manufacturer KA Imaging announced today new funding for its activities. Both new investments focus on the Reveal™ 35C detector. In-Q-Tel, Inc. and INOVAIT are now part of the strong list of partners working with KA Imaging.
thefastmode.com
Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
alpenhornnews.com
Medical Wearable Devices Market Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2026
The most recent research study on the Medical Wearable Devices market assists players in laying the groundwork for increased earnings in the following years, backed up by an analytical review of this business sphere's historical and present performance data. Furthermore, the estimates in the report are evaluated using time-tested research procedures.
People of Color-Owned Businesses Served by the Ascend Network Surpass $2 Billion in Contracts
Milestone comes ahead of the launch of a new cohort with national corporate collaborators. Today, Ascend announced that people of color owned-businesses served by its national network have crossed the $2 billion mark in contracts, according to independent research completed by Equitable Evaluation Practice (EEP). This milestone comes ahead of a new cohort activation with national corporate collaborators.
cryptobriefing.com
Riddle&Code Establishes a New Path of Digitalization for Industrial Companies Onboarding Any Machine Onto Web3
Riddle&Code, one of Austria’s fastest-growing startups, has established a new path of digitalization for industrial companies with its evolved purpose – onboarding industries to Web3. For many industrial companies it is challenging to transition into the new standards and find their way in the Web3 universe, often delaying entry into new potential business models. With this new technology from Riddle&Code, it is possible to tokenize industrial machines, create new crowdfunding opportunities, and provide trusted data.
OSARO Debuts Partners Alliance: a Collaborative Program for E-commerce Robotics Integrators and Vendors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, has launched a partner program that aims to streamline the deployment of robotic solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses. The OSARO Partners Alliance program provides a range of collaboration and comarketing opportunities for vendors, integrators, distributors, resellers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), and consultants, to deliver unified solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005370/en/ Working with a FANUC robot and a Pregis automated bagging machine, OSARO staff members collaborate with NPSG Global technicians to construct OSARO® Robotic Bagging System cells at Zenni Optical in Novato, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Watch From the Satellite and Communication Industry
LSXMK - Free Report) , Iridium Communications (. MAXR - Free Report) have significant growth potential on global security threats, surging defense budgets and demand for high-quality imagery and value-added services. However, global macroeconomic weakness, inflation and lingering supply chain issues could affect growth prospects for the industry. Industry Description.
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share
Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2022. Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty...
Texas Pacific Land Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
Earnings Call to be held 7:30 am CT on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (the “Company” or "TPL") today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022. Third Quarter 2022 Highlights. Net income of $129.8 million, or $16.83 per...
Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, today unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005680/en/ Yan Ying, Technical Director of AntChain, unveiled the LETUS at the Apsara Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
State of Marketing Research: Real-time intelligence and hyper-personalization are a competitive advantage
Today's marketers have more tools, technology, and data than ever before, with sophisticated strategies in place to build lasting customer relationships. This is according to the State of Marketing 2022 report, a Salesforce Research survey of 6,000 marketing leaders worldwide. The report found that marketers are still more optimistic than...
Quanergy Announces Industry-first 3D LiDAR Movement-Based False Alarm Reduction Solution
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced upgrades to its QORTEX DTC™ and Q-View software solutions, which underpin the company’s Flow Management portfolio, including its MQ-8 series of LiDAR sensors. The marquee features in these new releases include significantly improved accuracy and drastic reduction in false alarm, thanks to the industry’s first motion-based noise reduction mechanism and first occlusion filter/object stitching mechanism. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005668/en/ Quanergy Announces Industry-first 3D LiDAR Movement-Based False Alarm Reduction Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)
