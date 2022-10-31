ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
Newsweek

Fox News Host Calls Out Trump for Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack

Fox News host Howard Kurtz called out former President Donald Trump on Sunday for not addressing the Friday morning attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. "I'm glad to see actually that many of Nancy Pelosi's political opponents, nevertheless, said this was outrageous and expressed sympathy. Donald Trump...
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Nails Republicans for Pelosi Attack Response: ‘What Is Wrong With Your Soul?’ (Video)

”Are your parents really proud you mock 82-year-olds getting their brains bashed in?“ the television host asked. On Wednesday’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough bashed Republicans like Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Clay Higgins and Twitter CEO Elon Musk for mocking, lying and spreading misinformation about the violent attack that left Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, with a fractured skull.
Daily Beast

Fox News Goes Into Spin Overdrive Over Pelosi Attack Suspect

In the immediate hours following news that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home, Fox News hosts and commentators quickly moved to spin the attack as anything but politically motivated. Even after reporting on the suspect’s reported...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Can Obama spark a surge for Dems?

HAPPENING TODAY — “Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters,” by AP’s Diane Jeantet and Carla Bridi in Rio de Janeiro. ALMOST THERE — 9 days left until Election Day. … 21,033,344 early votes cast as of 9:44 a.m., per the United States Elections Project.
MSNBC

Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
Nymag.com

Of Course Trump Is All In on Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Theories

Donald Trump’s personal penchant for conspiracy theories, from birtherism to election denial, may be the biggest single reason why the Republican Party has devolved so thoroughly into tinfoil-hat territory over the last few years. So naturally he is all over the wacky speculation that cropped up within hours, or maybe even minutes, of last week’s attack against Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. If anything, it’s a surprise it took the former president so long to add fuel to the conspiracy fire.
ValueWalk

Donald Trump: The Great Multi-Tasker

The next two years may be the most consequential in our nation’s history. And you-know-who will very likely occupy center stage for most, if not all of the time. We will somehow either manage to continue being a political democracy – or we won’t. It appears that while most Americans are very concerned about the continued survival of free elections and majority rule.
