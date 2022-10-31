Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have used an education tip line Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit concerns about curriculum, remote learning, books, mask policies, teachers and other topics, according to a sampling of emails provided to news outlets as part of a settlement agreement. Some positive feedback...
Gallery: AGC Georgia Skills Challenge
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Construction students from 18 different high schools, around southeast Georgia competed in the 2022 AGC Georgia Skills Challenge on Wednesday. Check out the photos in the gallery below!
Lowcountry nonprofit groups receive grant money to promote tourism
Beaufort County leaders are hoping to bring in more tourists to the area by providing grant money to various nonprofit groups. Lowcountry nonprofit groups receive grant money to …. Beaufort County leaders are hoping to bring in more tourists to the area by providing grant money to various nonprofit groups.
Herschel Walker campaigns in Statesboro during bus tour last Friday
Herschel Walker hit the campaign trail Friday and made stops in several Georgia communities during a bus tour. One of those stops was Statesboro. Herschel Walker campaigns in Statesboro during bus …. Herschel Walker hit the campaign trail Friday and made stops in several Georgia communities during a bus tour....
