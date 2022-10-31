Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Ryder acquires e-commerce fulfillment firm Dotcom Distribution
Ryder System Inc. announced Wednesday it has acquired Dotcom Distribution, an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in health, beauty and apparel industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal, which closed Tuesday, marks Ryder’s (NYSE: R) second acquisition involving an e-commerce fulfillment provider in less than...
Perrigo purchases Nestle's Gateway infant formula plant in Wisconsin as part of $170 million investment
DUBLIN — Perrigo Company plc has announced a $170 million strategic investment to expand and strengthen its infant formula manufacturing in the United States. As part of the investment, Perrigo has purchased Nestlé’s Gateway infant formula plant in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Perrigo also purchased the U.S. and Canadian rights to the Good Start infant formula brand.
DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - DuPont De Nemours Inc's (DD.N) decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp (ROG.N) has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them.
Woonsocket Call
CorpHousing Group Inc. Announces Name Change and Rebranding to LuxUrban Hotels Inc.
CorpHousing Group Inc. (“CorpHousing,” “CHG”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHG), which utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities, announced today that it has changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Reflecting this change, the Company’s common stock will commence trading under the new NASDAQ ticker symbol “LUXH” on or about November 3, 2022.
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
A Look Into Walmart's Debt
Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
Woonsocket Call
Synergi Partners Hosts Training Conference For All Employees
Leading tax credit consulting firm continues commitment to training and compliance. Synergi Partners, the largest, privately held incentive and tax credit consulting and processing services company, recently completed a comprehensive company-wide training conference at its South Carolina headquarters. In-depth education and development are part of Synergi Partner’s ongoing investment in its employees and commitment to clients to provide first-rate client service.
TechCrunch
Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8
“The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a),” the filing reads. It...
Eric Sturdza Investments launches Strategic Long Short Fund
Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has partnered with Boston-based Crawford Fund Management to launch the Strategic Long Short Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005860/en/. Source: Crawford Fund Management & Morningstar. The...
Uber shares surge as company says consumers still strong
Shares of Uber rocketed higher Tuesday after it reported a surge in quarterly revenue and described consumer demand as remaining robust. Shares jumped 15.5 percent to $30.66 in morning trading. jmb/st
Informatica Director Sold $145K In Company Stock
Betsy Rafael, Director at Informatica INFA, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Rafael sold 7,585 shares of Informatica. The total transaction amounted to $145,700. Informatica...
monitordaily.com
Tiger Group Hires Former Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Group Head
William J. Mayer, a senior finance industry executive responsible for generating billions of dollars in growth during his 33 years at Wells Fargo and GE Capital, joined Tiger Group as executive managing director. He will focus on business development for the asset-valuation, disposition and finance firm. “Bill brings tremendous business...
Woonsocket Call
Innate Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference, New-York. Event Date:. November 15-16, 2022 (in-person event) Evercore ISI 5th...
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs Announces Åslaug Tveiterås as New VP of People
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the hiring of Åslaug Tveiterås as its new Vice President of People. Ms. Tveiterås will be charged with scaling Elliptic Labs’ organization as the company continues to expand its business in the smartphone, PC/laptop, IoT, and Automotive verticals. Ms. Tveiterås is a seasoned executive with a passion for technology and organizational excellence. She has a broad business background with expertise in building and growing teams.
104.1 WIKY
Oreo maker Mondelez lifts 2022 forecasts as snack demand holds up
(Reuters) -Mondelez International Inc raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday, betting that consumers would continue to purchase its chocolates and biscuits despite higher prices. Shares of the Chicago-based snack maker rose about 2% in aftermarket trading. While surging inflation and fears of a recession have dampened consumer...
AIG touts strong annuity sales, warns of CAT market problems ahead
American International Group used nimble management to post solid third-quarter earnings despite disruptions that included Hurricane Ian and the ongoing separation of its life and retirement business. AIG continues to remake its business under chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino, who took the reins in 2021. That included completing an initial...
TechCrunch
Manufacturing firm Bright Machines raises $132M after unfulfilled SPAC deal
Even without the SPAC slowdown, it hasn’t exactly been the ideal economy for such a large deal. Today, the company announced that it’s returned to the more tried and true method of fundraising with a combined $132 million raise — that’s $100 million in equity funding (led by founder Lior Susan’s own Eclipse Ventures) and $32 million in debt (co-led by Silicon Valley Bank and Hercules Capital). All told, the latest round brings the firm up to $330 million since its 2018 founding, when it arrived with a $179 million Series A.
Woonsocket Call
Addex Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
Geneva, Switzerland, November 3, 2022 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development (the Company), announced today that it had received written notification from Nasdaq indicating that, for the last thirty consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADSs) had closed below the minimum US$1.00 per ADS requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq under listing rule 5550(a)(2).
Jalopnik
Toyota Targets Price Hikes in U.S. And Europe to Counter Rising Costs
Toyota is considering raising its prices in the U.S. and Europe because of rising production costs, Tesla employees are being roped into Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and Abarth found that driving fun, little cars makes you happy – who knew! All this and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday November 1, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
DocGo Announces $90 Million Line of Credit with Citibank, N.A.
Available funds to be used for opportunistic M&A and working capital as needed. DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, today announced that it has entered into a $90 million secured line of credit (LOC) with Citibank, N.A. as the Administrative Agent. The LOC, which also includes a $50 million accordion option, carries a five-year term.
