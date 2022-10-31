Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027 at a 31.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Woonsocket Call
Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report 2022: Featuring Alimera Sciences, Pfizer, Genentech, Bayer, Lumenis & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Diabetic retinopathy is among the leading causes of legal blindness among the working-age adults worldwide. Anticipated increase in prevalence of diabetes prevalence indicates...
Woonsocket Call
Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lithium-Sulfur Battery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lithium-Sulfur Battery estimated at US$357.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a...
high-profile.com
Report: Modular Bridges Market Size Projected to Reach 16B by 2030
New York – A recent report by Straits Research indicates that the modular bridges market size is projected to reach $16.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Modular bridges offer a solution during emergencies, such as natural disasters, and help to quickly fix transportation lifelines and enable rapid post-disaster reconstruction.
Woonsocket Call
Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market to Grow by $28.62 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The recreational vehicle (RV) market is poised to grow by $28.62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period. The report on the recreational vehicle (RV) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
The best solar chargers in 2022: top up your devices using the power of the sun
Keep your phone charged, save money on bills, and help fight climate change, by using the best solar charger
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
Avoid power loss at home with this versatile and long-lasting solar generator
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. The weather can become increasingly unpredictable this time of year, with ice and winter winds wreaking havoc later. The months ahead are when it matters most to have a comfortable, reliable environment at home for you and your family.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
Woonsocket Call
Global PET Foam Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Trend of Using Recycled Materials Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "PET Foam Market by Raw Material (Virgin PET and Recycled PET), Grade (Low-density and High-density), Application (Wind Energy, Transportation, Marine, Building & Construction, Packaging) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The PET foam market is projected to grow from USD 361...
Woonsocket Call
Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022 with Analysis of ABB, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fanuc,& Denso - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In this tremendously lucrative industry scenario, the report presents an analysis of the Global Robots Industry, Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022. The report is a complete coverage of this highly lucrative market and looks at the very basics of robotics from the future perspective of the industry.
getnews.info
Barrier Films Demand to Surge at 5.3% CAGR, Creating US$ US$ 40.1 Billion Market Opportunity by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 109 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Barrier Films Market””. Barrier Films Market by Material (PE, PET, PP, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Agriculture), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe)
PC Magazine
Panasonic to Start Building Kansas Battery Plant in November
Panasonic plans to start building a new battery plant in Kansas next month. The Japanese company will soon break ground in the northeastern city of De Soto, where it plans to produce and supply lithium-ion batteries for use primarily in Tesla's electric vehicles. Mass production of Panasonic's 2170 model Li-ion...
waste360.com
Global E-Waste Emissions Jump 53 Percent Between 2014 and 2020
The proliferation of electronic devices has contributed to the accelerated surge of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in e-waste, according to a new study in Circular Economy. E-waste GHG emissions rose 53 percent between 2014 and 2020. Researchers anticipate e-waste will annually generate 852 million metric tons of CO2 compounds by 2030.
How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%
The innovative UK start-up Ionetic, specializing in EV battery pack technology, introduced its cutting-edge EV battery pack design platform, which can shorten the time and cost of development for automakers developing new electric vehicles. It has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming for many automobile firms to provide a high-performance and...
alpenhornnews.com
Impact of covid-19 on Transcervical Female Sterilization market Report to 2026 Ã¢â?¬â?? Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend
The Transcervical Female Sterilization market research focuses on the main economic changes anticipated between 2022 and 2028. The study places a lot of emphasis on elements that could influence how the sector performs, such as growth boosters, obstacles, and other potential prospects. The study offers guidance to potential investors on...
takeitcool.com
Global Induction Stove Market Size to Register a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027 and reach a market size of USD 23.1 billion by 2027
The ‘Global Induction Stove Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global induction stove market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, distribution channel, application, and major regions. Induction Stove Market Size, Share,...
