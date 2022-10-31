India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
A thriving manufacturing sector is already boosting local economies throughout the U.S.–but it’s often overlooked. Meet the ‘Titanium Economy’
Hundreds of U.S. manufacturing businesses deliver world-class products and excellent financial returns–but they rarely make the headlines. We’ve all seen pictures of small towns that lost their last factory and never recovered. Their Main Streets are pockmarked with vacant storefronts and the young leave as soon as they can in search of better opportunities. While there are communities across America that can be described this way, there are also many that break this mold.
Woonsocket Call
Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market to Grow by $28.62 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The recreational vehicle (RV) market is poised to grow by $28.62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period. The report on the recreational vehicle (RV) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Woonsocket Call
Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lithium-Sulfur Battery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lithium-Sulfur Battery estimated at US$357.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a...
freightwaves.com
Latam logistics need to improve for bigger role to US markets, Tabachnik says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reshoring is likely to make Mexico a far more important player than it already is in supply chains into the U.S., according to Jaime Tabachnik, but there are plenty of steps that are needed to be made in the logistics backbone of the business to make it happen efficiently.
Woonsocket Call
Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report 2022: Featuring Alimera Sciences, Pfizer, Genentech, Bayer, Lumenis & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Diabetic retinopathy is among the leading causes of legal blindness among the working-age adults worldwide. Anticipated increase in prevalence of diabetes prevalence indicates...
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Best Practices for Operating a Logistics Marketplace
The marketplace model has provided the logistics sector with an opportunity for unprecedented transformation. In an industry hamstrung by a combination of decoupled, disparate systems and exceptionally relational processes, there's a better way to operate. Not just for new market entrants, but for all existing brokers and freight forwarders as well.
pymnts.com
Food Brands Tap Digital Supply Chain Platforms to Streamline Logistics
For Africa’s restaurant and hospitality industry, the combination of global supply chain bottlenecks and rising wholesale prices have led to local logistics challenges and inefficient distribution networks. In that environment, the lack of the lack of a digitized end-to-end food supply chain process, from procurement, logistics and warehousing to...
alpenhornnews.com
Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market 2022: Industry Size & Share, Business Strategies, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand By 2028
The latest research study on the Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market offers a valuable review of opportunities and other crucial factors for businesses hoping to generate significant profits throughout the anticipated timeframe of 2022–2028. Additionally, it aims to offer precise solutions to complex questions in an effort to lessen their effects, thereby simplifying the process of decision-making.
alpenhornnews.com
Medical Wearable Devices Market Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2026
The most recent research study on the Medical Wearable Devices market assists players in laying the groundwork for increased earnings in the following years, backed up by an analytical review of this business sphere's historical and present performance data. Furthermore, the estimates in the report are evaluated using time-tested research procedures.
Woonsocket Call
Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022 with Analysis of ABB, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fanuc,& Denso - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In this tremendously lucrative industry scenario, the report presents an analysis of the Global Robots Industry, Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022. The report is a complete coverage of this highly lucrative market and looks at the very basics of robotics from the future perspective of the industry.
Woonsocket Call
Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks in Growing Demand with Boost from High Traffic Hotel Marketing Program: Nightfood, Inc. (Stock Symbol: NGTF)
Hotels across the country are introducing Nightfood to help guests snack better and sleep better. Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) entered national hotel distribution in May, the result of an extensive and successful pilot test with a leading global hospitality company. NGTF has since secured distribution in select locations of many of the largest hotel chains in the world, including Marriott, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Crowne Plaza, Best Western, Fairfield Inn, Candlewood Suites, Ramada, La Quinta by Wyndham, SpringHill Suites, Sonesta, Clarion, and many more.
alpenhornnews.com
Impact of covid-19 on Transcervical Female Sterilization market Report to 2026 Ã¢â?¬â?? Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend
The Transcervical Female Sterilization market research focuses on the main economic changes anticipated between 2022 and 2028. The study places a lot of emphasis on elements that could influence how the sector performs, such as growth boosters, obstacles, and other potential prospects. The study offers guidance to potential investors on...
supplychain247.com
Six future motor freight trends
Getting freight from point A to point B effectively and affordably has gotten a lot tougher over the last few years, with transportation disruptions, equipment shortages and a lack of drivers—among other things—all contributing to the problem. In response, shippers are shifting their motor freight strategies, exploring new services and using technology to both offset the challenges and leverage new opportunities.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How To Improve Shift Work Conditions In Supply Chain
In the supply chain industry, whether we tackle transportation, distribution, manufacturing or product sourcing, shift work is not optional but necessary. Every supply chain strategy is different and varies according to the business model, industry, etc. However, in terms of shift work conditions, they should all aim toward achieving a more agile workplace with happier staff and optimized processes.
thefastmode.com
Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
Woonsocket Call
Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower the Threshold for Materializing Business Innovation
Hundreds of AI models are made accessible on a brand new open-source platform. Key serverless solutions launched to enable better product deployment and development. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, started its annual Apsara Conference today by announcing the launch of ModelScope, an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that comes with hundreds of AI models, including large pre-trained models for global developers and researchers. During its flagship conference, the global leading cloud provider also introduced a range of serverless database products and upgraded its integrated data analytics and intelligent computing platform to help customers further achieve business innovation through cloud technologies.
