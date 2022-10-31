Read full article on original website
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Breeze Airways Debuts Transcon Nonstop from New York
DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) has launched two new nonstop routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York starting today. With the addition of its nonstop, transcontinental flight to Los Angeles, CA, and its nonstop to Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, MX now flies to nine destinations from HPN, more than any other airline, just five months after its first flight from the airport.
Casinos Create Chaos: Watch Out, New York
Casinos have been a topic of heavy debate in the past few months after Governor Kathy Hochul began plans to allow for three casinos to be built in New York, with one being proposed in Times Square and another in Hudson Yards. While casinos provide jobs, revenue and tourism for the city, they are only worth it if they have the potential to succeed long-term and are built with careful consideration.
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
Construction worker falls from Queens bridge and is struck by car on highway below: NYPD
A 34-year-old construction worker was killed Tuesday after he fell onto the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, where he was struck by a passing car, police said. The hardhat was on the catwalk of the Roosevelt Ave. Bridge above Flushing Creek when he lost his balance about 10:20 a.m., cops said. He fell onto the north-bound Van Wyck Expressway below, where he was hit by the oncoming car. EMS ...
UPS adds new electric delivery bikes in New York City
UPS has "bikes", but I feel like that thing doesn't belong in the bike lane. Imagine trying to overtake one, it's too big. Now imagine getting hit by one! There's no way a biker could see around it.
Staten Island man killed in Queens bridge fall was loving father, skilled athlete
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, the 34-year-old Mariners Harbor man killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, was a loving father and multi-sport athlete. Rozan was painting support beams over the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge at around 10:20 a.m. when he...
MTA launches "Subway Bingo" game, but riders say they want safety, not games
NEW YORK - The MTA launched a new "Subway Bingo" game to make riding a fun experience, but some riders say what they want most is a safe, crime-free experience. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to riders of all ages. Holden Max, 6, played the MTA's new Subway Bingo game, where instead of crossing off numbers, you cross off unique subway landmarks and experiences. In includes: Spotting a dog in a carrier, a vintage subway train, or an MTA busker. So, how do you play? Find the bingo board (above), find five items in a row or column and take pictures, post on Instagram and...
Citi Bike ends $3 price cap for e-bike rides between outer boroughs
Before last week, Citi bike members who rode e-bikes between Queens and Brooklyn would have their price capped at $3.
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy Car
The Porsche Dealership in Englewood, New Jersey had an eventful week!(Nolan Standifer/Unsplash) The following story is controversial – and local!. Last Monday, some commotion was caused by five out-of-towners at the Porsche Dealership of Bergen County in Englewood, New Jersey.
Top NYC Spine Surgeon, Dr. Sean McCance, Offering Robotic Spine Surgery
NEW YORK (PRWEB) OCTOBER 31, 2022 – Dr. Sean McCance, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon who has directed one of the leading spine surgery practices in New York for over two decades–Spine Associates–announced today the incorporation of robotic spine surgery into his surgical medical practice. Dr. McCance...
Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier
NEW YORK, NY – A brazen criminal forced his way into the protected cashier’s booth at a New York City convenience store on October 16th. In a video released by the NYPD today, the video shows the suspect approaching the cashier’s window. Police said after the video, the man pulled a gun and shot at the door to the cashier’s booth, forcing it open. Once inside he went into an area where the employee went to hide, forcing him back to the cashier booth where he robbed the store and clerk. The incident happened at around 5:55 pm at 531 The post Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier appeared first on Shore News Network.
Early Addition: James Dolan, who flooded local TV with ads about crime last year, is now spending big for Kathy Hochul
Because the Knicks owner contains multitudes, here are your early links: Owls are attacking people, key witness got COVID so the Trump trial is on hold, it's autumn in Roku City, and more. [ more › ]
One of America’s most beloved munis is only a short drive from New York City
MONTAUK, N.Y. — If you’d like to understand a little bit more about America, spend a morning on Montauk Highway. Long Island has always served as a fascinating proxy for the world around it, and particularly so on the East End. Long before we were divided into matters of blue and red, the East End was separated on much simpler terms: the haves and have-nots.
New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn
To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
'This is our armory.' Officials announce $5 million investment into Kingsbridge Armory
The redevelopment will be strictly focused on improving the community for either resources, health care, or students, according to local leaders.
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
[VIDEO] LATIN KINGS vs MS-13: New York City Gang History
In this video from YouTube channel Swamp Storiez, learn the history of the rivalry between the New York City gangs Latin Kings and MS-13. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NYPD: 3 shot at intersection in Jamaica, Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens.It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 91st Avenue.Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive."I was arriving from early voting. I went to early voting and it was a chaotic scene," witness Andy Quito told CBS2's Lisa Rozner. "It was just chaotic. They were put into the stretcher and into the ambulance...
5 injured, Midtown hotel evacuated after fire
NEW YORK -- An underground fire forced the evacuation of a hotel in Midtown on Saturday.It started around 5:30 p.m. on West 42nd Street near 10th Avenue.Fire officials say the blaze started in a homeless encampment they found three levels below the building's foundation, above Amtrak tracks.Power to the tracks was cut while the fire was put out.Two civilians and three firefighters were injured but are expected to be OK.
CIO of Memorial Sloan Kettering hired by Hearst
Atefeh "Atti" Riazi will be leaving her post as chief information officer at Manhattan's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, after being hired for the same role by Hearst. Riazi had joined MSK in February 2020, with the mission of developing an enterprise-wide, strategic information technology plan, and integrating digital resources across the organization.
