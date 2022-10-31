LOS ANGELES (CNS) - "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul and his wife filed court papers Wednesday to legally change their names, as well as that of their nearly 8-month-old son. The 43-year-old actor's real name is Aaron Paul Sturtevant and he wants to formally be known by his stage name, Aaron Paul, according to the petition submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court petition but still awaiting official filing. His 36-year-old spouse's actual name is Lauren Corrine Sturtevant and she desires to be legally known as Lauren Corrine Paul.

