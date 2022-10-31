Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
5 Best Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views
The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los Angeles
The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!
Best Things To Do This Halloween Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 31 - Nov. 3
Attend a Bad Bunny-themed Halloween party. Honor the ancestors at Dia de los Muertos events. Head to AFI Fest for film screenings. Watch and listen to audio shows and podcasts at the On Air LA Annex. And find out from Zócalo whether we really need a city council.
Aaron Paul, Wife, File Name Change Petition for Themselves, Son
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul and his wife filed court papers Wednesday to legally change their names, as well as that of their nearly 8-month-old son. The 43-year-old actor's real name is Aaron Paul Sturtevant and he wants to formally be known by his stage name, Aaron Paul, according to the petition submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court petition but still awaiting official filing. His 36-year-old spouse's actual name is Lauren Corrine Sturtevant and she desires to be legally known as Lauren Corrine Paul.
48hills.org
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
spectrumnews1.com
More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego
The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
KCET
Lost Cemeteries of Early L.A.: The Forgotten Burial Sites of the City's Earliest Settlers
The inevitable has awaited every Angeleno since the founding of the Pueblo in 1781. In their grief, family and friends prepared a final resting place for those who had died. The resting place might be the local equivalent of Boot Hill or a quiet hillside overlooking the Sonoratown barrio. This being Los Angeles, there was nothing final about it, however.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
foxla.com
LAPD captain helped former CBS CEO cover up harassment claims: Prosecutors
LOS ANGELES - CBS and former president/CEO Les Moonves will pay $30.5 million for conspiring to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves from investors, regulators and the public — an effort that was abetted by an unidentified Los Angeles police captain, the New York Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.
Daily Trojan
Misogyny of Witchcraft exhibit opens at Doheny Memorial Library
Just in time for spooky season, a new exhibit at Doheny Memorial Library displays the gory history of the witchcraft trials. Fear of witchcraft led to the persecution and execution of around 50,000 people by the late 16th cCentury. Books that sought to undermine the position of women in society veiled their intentions through criticisms of witchcraft, which came to be associated with untamed female deviance and mental illness.
Don't Miss Descanso Gardens Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens Announces the 2022 Dates for Their Popular Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light. A must see this holiday season. Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens November 20, 2022—January 8, 2023.
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
spectrumnews1.com
In-N-Out Burger gets naming rights for Pomona Dragstrip, announces 75th anniversary fest
POMONA, Calif. — The hamburger chain beloved for its Double-Double cheeseburger is planning a big party for itself. On Oct. 22, 2023, In-N-Out Burger will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a festival at the Pomona Fairplex that will include drag races, a car show, carnival rides, celebrity musicians and, of course, cookout trucks serving up chain favorites like its Animal Style burgers.
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
disneydining.com
Guest with No Ticket Smuggles Child into Magic Kingdom, Assaults Two Cast Member
A man who recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort simply did not think the rules inside the parks applied to him or his child, and his actions have cost him criminal charges and a court date. According to Orange County Court records, 38-year-old Baica Crisan was arrested at Magic...
Close, but no cigar — Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles comes just shy of hitting jackpot
Missed it by that much. A Powerball ticket purchased in Los Angeles came one number shy of hitting the second-largest jackpot in history. The ticket was sold at a convenience store in Mid-City and managed to land five of the numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, missing only the Powerball number. Coming short of a record-setting […]
NBC Los Angeles
LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday
The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)
A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
