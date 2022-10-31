ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

FOX Carolina

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen men and women were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a four-day long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized the following during the investigation:. 63 grams of methamphetamine. 112 grams of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Haywood county

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen men and women were arrested on drug charges after a four-day long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized the following following the investigation:. 63 grams of methamphetamine,. 112 grams of fentanyl.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

37 arrested, over 100 grams of fentanyl seized, deputies say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of people were arrested in a large-scale operation that led to a huge drug bust, according to deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff's Office. Multiple agencies partnered with Haywood County to assist in the large-scale operation on Oct. 19 that focused on targeting drug...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police looking for wanted man with 7 open warrants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man who has several open warrants. 39-year-old Christopher Michael Clemmons has open warrants for feeling or eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, larceny, financial car theft, fraud, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.
ASHEVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

True Crime: The Hickory Murder

It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Morganton man found guilty of killing friend in 2020

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing his friend in December 2020. On Friday, Oct. 28, a Burke County jury convicted George Allison, 65, for the death of Brandon Adams, 49. Allison was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.
MORGANTON, NC
WYFF4.com

Buncombe County Sheriff faces challenger

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Two candidates are in the running for Buncombe County Sheriff. Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Quentin Miller has been serving since 2018. He faces Republican challenger Trey McDonald. Miller formerly worked for the Asheville Police Department. When asked about his main focus, he said it's getting fentanyl...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family searches for Burke County man missing since September

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Family members of a missing Burke County man are desperate and have now put up hundreds of missing-person flyers across the foothills. Jason Sheffield, 31, hasn’t been seen since the end of September. His family has spent the last two weeks placing his photo and information inside stores and on car windshields.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

