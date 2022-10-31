Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Multiple arrests made following drug trafficking investigation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen men and women were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a four-day long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized the following during the investigation:. 63 grams of methamphetamine. 112 grams of...
FOX Carolina
Haywood county
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen men and women were arrested on drug charges after a four-day long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized the following following the investigation:. 63 grams of methamphetamine,. 112 grams of fentanyl.
WYFF4.com
37 arrested, over 100 grams of fentanyl seized, deputies say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of people were arrested in a large-scale operation that led to a huge drug bust, according to deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff's Office. Multiple agencies partnered with Haywood County to assist in the large-scale operation on Oct. 19 that focused on targeting drug...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County man sentenced for shooting after claiming self-defense
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed an 18-year-old in 2018. Officials said Derrick Edwards pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 64 to 89 months in prison. According to...
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for March crime spree
A man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison for a March crime spree in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after shooting at another person’s vehicle in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested a shooting in downtown Asheville. Police said during an investigation they found shell casings and broken glass in a parking lot near Mountain Street. The location of the shell casings indicate that the suspect, 35-year-old Johnny...
90 arrested in initiative to curb street violence in Greenville Co.
Deputies arrested 90 people in an initiative to curb street violence in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Asheville Police looking for wanted man with 7 open warrants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man who has several open warrants. 39-year-old Christopher Michael Clemmons has open warrants for feeling or eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, larceny, financial car theft, fraud, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.
WYFF4.com
U.S. Marshals, deputies, police surround Greenville home, guns drawn, to make arrest, video shows
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Federal and Upstate law enforcement officers descended on a neighborhood Wednesday with guns drawn to make an arrest. A WYFF News 4 viewer sent in video of what he said was a team of more than 15 U.S. Marshals and Greenville County Sheriff's deputies surrounding a home on Whixley Lane, in Greenville.
focusnewspaper.com
True Crime: The Hickory Murder
It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
Inmate death at an Upstate Jail
An inmate has died at an Upstate jail. Officials say, a North Carolina man was pronounced dead at The Spartanburg County Detention Center around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
Morganton man found guilty of killing friend in 2020
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing his friend in December 2020. On Friday, Oct. 28, a Burke County jury convicted George Allison, 65, for the death of Brandon Adams, 49. Allison was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.
Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center
An inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died early Tuesday morning.
Sullivan Co. school bus driver drove while high on suspected meth, police say
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415.
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County Sheriff faces challenger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Two candidates are in the running for Buncombe County Sheriff. Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Quentin Miller has been serving since 2018. He faces Republican challenger Trey McDonald. Miller formerly worked for the Asheville Police Department. When asked about his main focus, he said it's getting fentanyl...
Affidavits: Pair ‘packaged’ body of overdose victim, dumped at South Holston Lake
The man whose body was found at South Holston Lake Thursday died of a heroin overdose at a hotel and his body was "packaged" and taken to the lake, according to affidavits charging the people allegedly involved.
Man arrested after motorcycle chase through 2 counties, police report
A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police on a motorcycle and then crashing it.
Family searches for Burke County man missing since September
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Family members of a missing Burke County man are desperate and have now put up hundreds of missing-person flyers across the foothills. Jason Sheffield, 31, hasn’t been seen since the end of September. His family has spent the last two weeks placing his photo and information inside stores and on car windshields.
FOX Carolina
Husband, wife sue NC police department after ‘brutal’ K-9 attack
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A husband and wife are suing the Hendersonville Police Department after they were attacked by one of its K-9 officers in 2020, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit states that on Aug. 2, 2020, a Hendersonville officer allowed his K-9, a Belgian Malinois, to roam...
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
