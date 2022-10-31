GreenEnergyBreaks – Astra Energy Inc. (ASRE) Announces Partnership to Commercialize Clean-Energy Generator

Read full article on original website
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
Is hydrogen really the Holy Grail of green energy?
Driven by severe price shocks in the oil and gas market combined with the urgent need for low-carbon fuels to stave off a climate crisis, hydrogen is being aggressively promoted as a cure for climate and energy security concerns. Producers, investors and policymakers all are rallying around the prospect of an environmentally friendly solution that can be made using renewable energy or natural gas. While hydrogen offers an important opportunity, we must be cautious about its potential downsides.
Phys.org
A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage
NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
ccjdigital.com
Hydrogen partnerships springing up across the U.S. could accelerate fuel cell adoption
Fueled by billions of dollars in federal funding, hydrogen coalition groups across the U.S. are gaining steam as they aim to help facilitate production of the fuel that’s been mostly confined to California, where fuel cell trucks and cars offer a zero-emission alternative to all-electric. According to the Department...
Woonsocket Call
Avadi Engines, Developers of Fuel-Efficient Engines with Low Emissions, Begins Wind Down of Equity Crowdfunding Campaign
Yakima, WA, United States - November 02, 2022 - Through an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, Avadi Engines has raised over $193k with 20 days left in the campaign. The Company has a $33.75M valuation and a $300 investment minimum. With its equity crowdfunding campaign on Start Engine, Avadi Engines aims to reinvent piston-driven internal combustion engines. The funds will be used for product development and global expansion by Avadi.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
Hyundai Says Biden's EV Tax Changes Are "Astronomical” Blow
Hyundai officials have spoken out about the "astronomical blow" they've been dealt thanks to the electric vehicle (EV) tax changes that were included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
UAE and U.S. reach deal for $100 billion in clean energy projects
ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
rv-pro.com
Cummins Unveils New Portable Onan Power Stations
Global power and technology company Cummins announced the launch of Onan Power Stations, the latest Cummins offering in its portfolio of backup power solutions. The company said its new power stations were created with consumers in mind, providing portable, clean power well-suited for a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.
Bloom Energy Inaugurates High Volume Electrolyzer Production Line
Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), today, inaugurated its high volume commercial electrolyzer line at the company’s Newark facility, increasing the company’s generating capacity of electrolyzers to two gigawatts. The award-winning technology is the most energy-efficient design to produce clean hydrogen to date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006427/en/ U.S. Senator Tom Carper, center, attends the inauguration of Bloom Energy’s high-volume electrolyzer production line in Newark, Del. Tuesday alongside company executives and manufacturers. (Photo: Business Wire) In the last decade, the facility has produced over 1 gigawatt (GW) of resilient, sustainable, and cost-effective fuel cell-based Energy Servers. The Bloom Electrolyzer relies on the same, commercially proven solid oxide technology platform used to produce electricity, so streamlining existing manufacturing for higher volume electrolyzer output allows Bloom to best meet the needs of the market.
Woonsocket Call
KA Imaging Announces New Strategic Funding Fueling Innovation
In-Q-Tel and INOVAIT are part of the strong list of partners working with KA. X-ray manufacturer KA Imaging announced today new funding for its activities. Both new investments focus on the Reveal™ 35C detector. In-Q-Tel, Inc. and INOVAIT are now part of the strong list of partners working with KA Imaging.
The Verge
Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas
Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%
The innovative UK start-up Ionetic, specializing in EV battery pack technology, introduced its cutting-edge EV battery pack design platform, which can shorten the time and cost of development for automakers developing new electric vehicles. It has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming for many automobile firms to provide a high-performance and...
maritime-executive.com
New Carbon Capture System Strips Hydrogen out of LNG Before Combustion
Norwegian startup Rotoboost has secured a preliminary qualification from ABS for a unique pre-combustion carbon capture system. The technology is based on thermocatalytic decomposition of methane (TCD), a proven industrial process used for the manufacture of carbon black, carbon nanomaterials and hydrogen. Rotoboost's system takes the technology shipboard to strip out the hydrogen found in (almost) every molecule of LNG marine fuel, leaving behind pure carbon.
Woonsocket Call
PetroTal Announces Robust Initial Production For Well 13H
Average production over 8,000 bopd during first week. Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful testing results of well 13H, the Company's thirteenth producing well. Well 13H highlights.
Woonsocket Call
Selina Expands into Wellness Market Through Global Retreats Partnership with Mantra, a Wellness Retreat Operator
Selina Hospitality PLC. (“Selina”; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers has formed a strategic partnership with Mantra, a global retreat operator, to curate wellness retreats throughout Selina’s ecosystem of 163 locations across 25 countries and six contents. The expansion into the retreat market is a first for Selina, and will create a separate entity focused solely on building these enriching wellness experiences. Per Global Wellness Institute, the wellness economy is projected to reach nearly $7.0 trillion in 2025, and the Mantra partnership allows Selina to tap into this growing business segment all while maximizing synergies across distribution and operating expenses.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mission Solar announces 1 GW made-in-USA solar panel manufacturing expansion
The latest announcement in a rising wave of made-in-USA clean energy manufacturing comes from Mission Solar, which said it will add 1 GW of solar panel manufacturing capacity by 2024. The first wave of buildout will be a 300 MW annual production line that begins expansion in Q4 2022. Mission...
