What did Teddy Roosevelt, Burt Reynolds, and Tom Selleck all have in common? Fantastic mustaches!. In the spirit of No Shave November, Gilda’s Club is launching Grow Your Mo presented by United Healthcare on November 1st to call attention to all cancers, especially cancers affecting men. For the month of November, we are encouraging men in the community to forego shaving and begin growing a fantastic mustache (beards, too, except to compete you must showcase your ‘stache only at the Finale) while raising money for Gilda’s Club.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO