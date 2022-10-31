Read full article on original website
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
Another month means another spotlight on the amazing new spots here in the Quad Cities. From restaurants to brewers, we've got you covered on what to look forward to this month!. Don't forget to check out all the spots from last month too. The QC has been seeing some great...
Iowa Ghost Hunters Scaring Up Fun On New Netflix Show
28 Days Haunted, featuring local ghost hunter Aaron Thompson and his team, who were formerly featured on QuadCities.com, is in the top five among all Netflix shows this week!. The show’s creator posted the following on social media:. 73.4 million Netflix subscribers in the U.S. 17 million in the...
The Ultimate Guide to Quad Cities’ Haunted Attractions
It’s official, Quad Cities. The wait is over. It’s Haunted House and Hayrack Ride time!. Check out these bone-chilling experiences, happening in the area:. The longest running Haunted Attraction in the Quad Cities, Factory of Fear, will celebrate their opening night this Friday Sep 28. Factory of Fear was rated number 1 in the Quad Cities on HauntedQC.com in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Heroic Rapper Saves Iowa Family From Deadly Flames
One Iowa man's wrong turn saved six lives. In late October, aspiring rapper Brendon Birt made a wrong turn down a road in Red Oak, Iowa, a town located on the Southwestern part of the state, not too far from the Nebraska border. On this strange road that he had...
People From Iowa Simply Cannot Pronounce Any of These 11 Words
Iowa: where we're known for saying certain things differently or flat out making up words (ope anyone?). We say "pop" instead of soda, and we're proud of it. We also say certain words wrong. Quite wrong. In fairness, there are a lot of kooky words in the English language. While...
Have Fun This Week With Events In Illinois And Iowa In The FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Iowa And Illinois Men Are Asked To Grow Mustaches To Help Gilda’s Club
What did Teddy Roosevelt, Burt Reynolds, and Tom Selleck all have in common? Fantastic mustaches!. In the spirit of No Shave November, Gilda’s Club is launching Grow Your Mo presented by United Healthcare on November 1st to call attention to all cancers, especially cancers affecting men. For the month of November, we are encouraging men in the community to forego shaving and begin growing a fantastic mustache (beards, too, except to compete you must showcase your ‘stache only at the Finale) while raising money for Gilda’s Club.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Looking For Positive News In Illinois And Iowa? Here’s The Good News For October!
We all need a little good news sometimes. That’s why, once a month, QuadCities.com teams up with KWQC-TV6’s “Paula Sands Live” for What’s The Good News? It’s a rundown of some of the positive things going on in and around our community. Here’s the...
wgnradio.com
Illinois Tollway makes it easier to pay missed tolls
Illinois Tollway spokesperson Joelle McGinnis joins Lisa Dent to explain how you can pay your toll if you happen to forget your transponder. Also, McGinnis answer all toll-related questions from WGN Radio listeners.
KCCI.com
'Iowans still know boys from girls': political ad from Gov. Reynolds stirs controversy
The latest political ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting some Iowans talking. The Republican governor's ad highlighted her values of faith, freedom and hard work. But one line of the commercial is under scrutiny as she says, "Here in Iowa, we know right from wrong, boys from girls." "I...
Central Illinois Proud
Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
Over $700,000 in Grants In Illinois And Iowa Awarded By Doris And Victor Day Foundation
Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Executive Director of the Doris & Victor Day Foundation announced the Foundation has awarded grants totaling $701,000 for the current grant cycle. The grant awards to Scott and Rock Island County not-for-profit organizations and programs culminates a months-long review process. The directors strive to bring to reality the...
Looking For Fun In Illinois And Iowa This Weekend? Listen To Weekend In 2 Minutes!
Looking for some fun Halloween-themed activities and more this weekend?. This week: Pitch Black Manor returns, Rocky Horror returns, paranormal activity on arsenal island is investigated, and more in this week’s Weekend. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since...
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
KCRG.com
‘Who’s going to be more honest’: Iowans share what’s driving them to the polls
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, more than 167,000 people have already turned in an absentee ballot. Millions more will cast their votes across the country on November 8. KCRG-TV9 caught with a few people Sunday afternoon in downtown Mount Vernon to...
beckersdental.com
Illinois dentist sentenced to prison for $1.2M fraud scheme
An Illinois dentist was recently sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 million fraud scheme. Michael Egan, DDS, owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. He fraudulently obtained $1.2 million in medical care loans for dental work that was never performed, according to a Nov. 2 news release.
