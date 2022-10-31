ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Related
B100

New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities

Another month means another spotlight on the amazing new spots here in the Quad Cities. From restaurants to brewers, we've got you covered on what to look forward to this month!. Don't forget to check out all the spots from last month too. The QC has been seeing some great...
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Iowa Ghost Hunters Scaring Up Fun On New Netflix Show

28 Days Haunted, featuring local ghost hunter Aaron Thompson and his team, who were formerly featured on QuadCities.com, is in the top five among all Netflix shows this week!. The show’s creator posted the following on social media:. 73.4 million Netflix subscribers in the U.S. 17 million in the...
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

The Ultimate Guide to Quad Cities’ Haunted Attractions

It’s official, Quad Cities. The wait is over. It’s Haunted House and Hayrack Ride time!. Check out these bone-chilling experiences, happening in the area:. The longest running Haunted Attraction in the Quad Cities, Factory of Fear, will celebrate their opening night this Friday Sep 28. Factory of Fear was rated number 1 in the Quad Cities on HauntedQC.com in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Heroic Rapper Saves Iowa Family From Deadly Flames

One Iowa man's wrong turn saved six lives. In late October, aspiring rapper Brendon Birt made a wrong turn down a road in Red Oak, Iowa, a town located on the Southwestern part of the state, not too far from the Nebraska border. On this strange road that he had...
RED OAK, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa And Illinois Men Are Asked To Grow Mustaches To Help Gilda’s Club

What did Teddy Roosevelt, Burt Reynolds, and Tom Selleck all have in common? Fantastic mustaches!. In the spirit of No Shave November, Gilda’s Club is launching Grow Your Mo presented by United Healthcare on November 1st to call attention to all cancers, especially cancers affecting men. For the month of November, we are encouraging men in the community to forego shaving and begin growing a fantastic mustache (beards, too, except to compete you must showcase your ‘stache only at the Finale) while raising money for Gilda’s Club.
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
wgnradio.com

Illinois Tollway makes it easier to pay missed tolls

Illinois Tollway spokesperson Joelle McGinnis joins Lisa Dent to explain how you can pay your toll if you happen to forget your transponder. Also, McGinnis answer all toll-related questions from WGN Radio listeners.
Central Illinois Proud

Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
PEORIA, IL
beckersdental.com

Illinois dentist sentenced to prison for $1.2M fraud scheme

An Illinois dentist was recently sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 million fraud scheme. Michael Egan, DDS, owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. He fraudulently obtained $1.2 million in medical care loans for dental work that was never performed, according to a Nov. 2 news release.
TINLEY PARK, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy