Read full article on original website
Related
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
Mack Brown on Impact of Drake Maye, Winning on Recruiting: 'We're Having Some Kids Call Us Back'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Amid all the hype, touchdowns, miraculous throws, and wealth of potential of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, there is an intriguing side effect of what a player like Maye can do for a football program. During his Monday press conference, UNC head coach Mack Brown volunteered an interesting tidbit about the impact that the play of Maye and UNC's season is having on recruiting.
Kickoff time, television set for FSU Football at Syracuse
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State will head to Syracuse on Saturday, November 12th for a 8 p.m. kickoff at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. The game between the Seminoles and the Orange will be shown by ACC Network. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the kickoff time and television assignment on Monday.
Next Level: UNC/UVa, Mack Brown, the State of the ACC with David Teel
North Carolina heads north to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers Saturday afternoon in the South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Tar Heels go into the matchup with all of their preseason goals still on the table while the Wahoos are still searching for an identity under new coach Tony Elliott. Conventional wisdom and the season to date has this game appearing to be an opportunity for the visitors to take another step toward Charlotte and the ACC Championship game. But the state of Virginia has been anything but welcoming for Mack Brown, at least on the field of play.
ESPN
2022-23 ACC preview: UNC's redemption tour, Jon Scheyer's debut and more
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is six days away, and ESPN.com's panel of experts continues to provide everything you need to know about the nation's top conferences before tip. They've squared away the mid-majors, the American, the Pac-12, the Big East, the Big Ten and the SEC. The focus now turns to the ACC.
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Clemson
The kickoff time and television assignment for Louisville's visit at Clemson has been announced by the ACC. The Cardinals and Tigers will kick at 3:30pm on Nov. 12 with ESPN providing the television broadcast from Memorial Stadium. The Cardinals are winners of three straight, most recently a 48-21 win over...
Ricky Proehl Named Wake Forest’s 2022 ACC Football Legend
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Wake Forest football alum and two-time Super Bowl champion, Ricky Proehl, will be honored as Wake Forest's ACC Legend this year at a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2 in Charlotte. In a statement to Wake Forest Athletics on being recognized for this honor Proehl said, “I am...
Wake Forest Basketball defeats Winston-Salem State 82-69 in final exhibition of the season
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said after the Deacs downed Winston-Salem State 82-69 Tuesday night that his team hasn’t really taken much of a step after.
2022-23 Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Season Expectations and Predictions
The season is finally one week away and the Virginia Tech Hokies will get a chance to put a tough football season on the back burner and focus on the ACC Champions Men’s basketball team defending their title. The roster has gone through some changes with Keve Aluma, Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne, David N’Guessan, and John Ojiako moving on but this could be the Hokies deepest roster in recent memory with depth at every position. In this article, I will highlight players, expectations for the team and individual players, and the VTScoop team will give some predictions on how we think the season will turn out.
Barry Sanders Reacts to Son’s Michigan State Basketball Debut
Nick Sanders, a freshman guard, appeared in the Spartans’ exhibition game against Grand Valley State on Wednesday.
Comments / 0