JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been a busy season for the Port of Juneau. According to Juneau Port Director Carl Uchytil, the cruise industry was just shy of 100,000 passengers compared to the number of passengers seen during the 2019 cruise ship season. This year Juneau welcomed around 1.2 million people. On average all cruise ships that visited the port were at 74% capacity.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO