kinyradio.com
CBJ asking residents to be aware during Bonnie Doon Drive blasting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blasting is scheduled to take place in Blacktail Subdivision Thursday, November 3rd. Blasting will occur at Blacktail Subdivision in Bonnie Brae, at the top of Bonnie Doon Drive on Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Bonnie Brae is located in North Douglas. CBJ asks the...
kinyradio.com
Weiss to depart district in summer of 2023
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five years as the head administrator of the Juneau School District, Superintendent Bridget Weiss announced she plans to leave her position early next summer. Weiss made the announcement last week to staff, and spoke to the decision on action line. "I will be, at our...
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Juneau sees cruise industry rebound in 2022
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been a busy season for the Port of Juneau. According to Juneau Port Director Carl Uchytil, the cruise industry was just shy of 100,000 passengers compared to the number of passengers seen during the 2019 cruise ship season. This year Juneau welcomed around 1.2 million people. On average all cruise ships that visited the port were at 74% capacity.
kinyradio.com
2023 Women of Distinction Honorees chosen by AWARE’s Board of Directors
AWARE’s 2023 honorees from left to right: Katheryn Wolfe, Jeni Brown, LaRae Jones, & Susan Bell. (Courtesy photo.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - AWARE has announced the 2023 Women of Distinction honorees: Susan Bell, Jeni Brown, LaRae Jones, and Katheryn Wolfe. AWARE wrote that these women have made specific and...
kinyradio.com
Perseverance Trail partial closure November 1-4
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Parks Maintenance personnel will be using heavy equipment to excavate the ditches and drainages on the lower Perseverance Trail from both trailheads to the metal fence. Weather dependent, this work is scheduled to be done on Tuesday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m....
kinyradio.com
University of Alaska and faculty union reach tentative contract agreement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska administration and United Academics, the full-time faculty union, have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract. The university said in a release that the contract increases faculty pay and the pension wage base, expands the use of faculty development funds,...
kinyradio.com
Update: JPD's investigation closed at Rainway Car Wash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This morning, JPD is investigating a death in the area of the Rainway Car Wash. Update 10/29: JPD worked with surrounding businesses to gather evidence and determine the cause of death, which was due to a gunshot. A firearm was located at the scene. JPD was...
ktoo.org
‘Blonde Indian: An Alaska Native Memoir’ is about to be an audiobook
More than 15 years after Ernestine Hayes’ published her memoir, “Blonde Indian” is becoming an audiobook. Hayes says she clearly remembers when the book came out that a woman in Juneau told her that she couldn’t read it because of her eyesight. “And I always kept...
kinyradio.com
NOAA Fisheries seeks public comments on request for crab emergency rulemaking
The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis - Alaskan red king crab - is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 Openverse images. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - NOAA Fisheries is taking public comment on a request to take emergency action to close the Red King Crab Savings Area and the Red King Crab Savings Subarea to all fishing gear that comes into contact with the ocean bottom.
kinyradio.com
Capital City Fire Rescue responds to valley fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue is on the scene on Wood Duck Avenue for a fire in a residential home. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. The adjacent neighbor of the same building was alerted by his dog of the fire and left the building.
kinyradio.com
Drop off your pumpkins at Juneau RecycleWorks November 5-19
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau RecycleWorks will open pumpkin drop-off bins at the Recycling Center, located at 5600 Tonsgard Court, from Saturday, November 5 through Saturday, November 19. This is the second year RecycleWorks has partnered with JuneauComposts! to collect and compost pumpkins. Pumpkins must be free of all decorations,...
juneau.org
Winter Pass Offers 5 Months Unlimited Access to Juneau Pools, Treadwell Arena & Field House
Winter Pass Offers 5 Months Unlimited Access to Juneau Pools, Treadwell Arena & Field House. The City and Borough of Juneau Parks & Recreation Winter Pass allows an individual unlimited admission to public sessions at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center, Augustus Brown Swimming Pool, Treadwell Arena, and Dimond Park Field House track for five months throughout the winter. The pass can be used November 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023.
kinyradio.com
Juneau sees its first snowfall
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Yesterday Juneau saw its first snow, but Juneau National Weather Service said the rest of the weekend will be heavy rain. Caleb Cravens, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, said what to expect this Halloween weekend. He said Juneau is set to see another storm.
kinyradio.com
CCFR: No injuries in trailer park house fire, home total loss
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a trailer fire Wednesday morning, the Fire Marshal said there were no injuries reported, and that the home is a total loss. On Wednesday morning at approximately 8:40 am, CCFR was dispatched to Spruce wood Trailer Park in the Mendenhall...
kinyradio.com
Valley Transit Center set to open along with new bus schedules
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ announced the November 7th opening of the new Valley Transit Center on Mendenhall Road. The Valley Transit Center (VTC) will serve as a valuable addition to the Capital Transit system, and be utilized as a centralized hub for route transfers within the Valley. Alec Venechuk,...
kinyradio.com
T&H's Atskanée Yagiyee (Spooky Day) Trick or Treat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida held a trick-or-treat Halloween event in the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall Sunday afternoon. The event was 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Volunteers handed out goodie bags and candy. There were games with prizes and a photo booth, along with a bouncy house. Families came...
