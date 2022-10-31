Read full article on original website
CNBC
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, on Space Force mission
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday launched the first Falcon Heavy mission in over three years. SpaceX's rocket is carrying the classified USSF-44 mission for the U.S. Space Force, which is also the first operational national security mission for Falcon Heavy. SpaceX continues to launch its Falcon series of rockets at...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
click orlando
WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
International Space Station Swerves To Avoid The Satellite Russia Blew Up
With fifteen different countries and five space agencies directly or indirectly involved in the project, the International Space Station (ISS) is often cited as an example of what humans could achieve with global cooperation. The agencies involved in the making, maintenance, and ongoing research programs aboard the ISS include NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). Thanks to the excellent cooperation between these agencies, the ISS has been orbiting the Earth for nearly 24 years, and has had continuous human presence for nearly 22 years.
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
rigzone.com
Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
Ukraine Unleashes Mass Kamikaze Drone Boat Attack On Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters
Russia says Ukrainian aerial drones and unmanned surface vessels targeted the home of its Black Sea Fleet, damaging at least a minesweeper. The largest city in Crimea and the home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet woke up to heavy explosions and anti-aircraft fire during an attack Russian officials say included aerial drones and especially unmanned surface vessels (USV), both of which were 'suicide' or 'kamikaze' types mean to explode when they arrive at their targets.
International Space Station forced to scramble out of way of deadly Russian debris
The International Space Station has been forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris.The floating lab fired its thrusters for just over five minutes, so that it could be at a safe distance from a fragment of destroyed Russian spacecraft.The fragments came from Cosmos 1408, Nasa said. That was an old satellite that was destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year – and pieces of which have since been flying around above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk.The space station fired its thrusters beginning at 8.25pm EDT, ultimately raising the station’s altitude...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
Giant asteroid found hiding in sun’s glare within Earth’s orbit
Scientists have discovered a large asteroid within Earth’s orbit that was previously unseen because it was hidden by the sun’s glare. In a study published in The Astronomical Journal, scientists using the Dark Energy Camera mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile said they found a 1.5-kilometer-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 within the Earth’s orbit that could someday be in our planet’s path.
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn't be immediately verified. The crossing is a pair of road and rail...
Freethink
Molten salt reactors could save nuclear power
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. Molten salt reactors, a type of nuclear reactor first explored in the 1950s, could be the future of clean...
Nasa launching mission to an asteroid which could make everyone on Earth a billionaire
Fancy becoming a billionaire overnight? No, we’re not pitching some get-rich-quick scheme, we’re talking about Nasa launching a new mission to an asteroid that could theoretically make us all incredibly wealthy. Nasa is planning to observe and study an asteroid worth more than $10,000 quadrillion, containing enough precious metal that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire if divided out equally.Psyche 16 - first spotted back in March 1852 - is a 124-mile-wide space rock that will be the primary focus of Nasa’s project. The mission has been talked about for some time and was originally due to launch in...
Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack – as it happened
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
maritime-executive.com
Video: Suicide "Drone Boats" Attack Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet
Russia has withdrawn security guarantees for Ukraine's Black Sea grain shipments in retaliation. Ukrainian forces are believed to be responsible for a successful "suicide boat" strike on at least one Russian Navy warship, potentially including an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate. The Ukrainian military has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Video...
NASA asteroid surveyor snaps stunning views of Earth and moon on way to Jupiter's Trojans
NASA's Lucy spacecraft took some amazing photos of Earth and the moon as it prepares to slingshot towards Jupiter's Trojan asteroids.
SpaceNews.com
Japanese lunar lander, with NASA rideshare, to launch this month
WASHINGTON — Japanese lunar lander developer ispace is in the final phases of preparations for the launch of its first lunar lander mission, a flight that will include a NASA lunar cubesat mission as a secondary payload. Tokyo-based ispace announced Oct. 31 that its HAKUTO-R M1 lander had arrived...
