CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
The Independent

Ted Cruz faces furious calls to apologise for pushing Paul Pelosi attack conspiracy theories: ‘You’re disgusting’

Ted Cruz faced a barrage of demands to issue an apology or retract a tweet after he appeared to promote a GOP conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi.Despite offering his “prayers” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year-old husband on Friday, by Monday the Texas senator was retweeting posts from unreliable sources that seemed to promote falsehoods and innuendo about the suspected attacker, 42-year-old David DePape.In one of the posts, Sen Cruz reshared a screenshot from alt-right activist Matt Walsh, in which he pushed back against the information that has been widely reported from reliable news...
KSN News

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
The Hill

Paul Pelosi violently assaulted at Speaker’s home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was violently assaulted at their residence in San Francisco early Friday morning after an intruder broke in, according to a statement from the Speaker’s office. Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time, according to her spokesman Drew...
The Independent

Republicans respond to Paul Pelosi attack with mockery and sincerity

A wide range of GOP reactions to the violent assault of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their home is showing the deep fractures that remain throughout the Republican Party.Adding to the issue’s complexity is new reporting suggesting that the suspect involved in the attack was a follower of right-wing conspiracy theories, leading many who spread and embrace similar fantasies to reject the incident as a hoax or “false flag” event.In Washington, congressional leaders responded with the typical shock and outrage that you’d expect members of the House and Senate to show after a violent attack that clearly targeted one...
AL.com

Pelosi attack: ‘Shining’ echo of MAGA January 6 political violence

The man arrested for breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking the House Speaker’s husband with a hammer was also carrying zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?,” just like the Donald Trump rioters who tried to overturn the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Surprise,...
Axios

Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"

Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country. Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it...
CBS San Francisco

Pelosi home attack sends cold shiver across political landscape

SAN FRANCISCO -- Across the divided political landscape, the early morning attack Friday at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew quick condemnation and also shined a spotlight on the growing threat politicians face across the county.The alleged attacker --  42-year-old David Wayne DePape -- confronted Pelosi's husband, Paul, during the 2:27 a.m. home invasion shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?"Fortunately, Nancy Pelosi was across the country in Washington, D.C.DePape attacked Paul Pelosi violently with a hammer, inflicting severe head and arm injuries before he was subdued by arriving San Francisco police officers. Paul Pelosi underwent a...
