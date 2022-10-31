WATCH: West Virginia man proposes to girlfriend during Super Mario Halloween-themed photoshoot; Son says he has to pee
A West Virginia man got on his knees and popped the question all while wearing a Bowser costume during a Halloween-themed photo shoot.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WTRF Daily News
John Lynch from Nexstar/WTRF 7News asked his girlfriend Haley Kleinedler in front of their son Declan during a Halloween-theme photo shoot at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville, WV.
In the video, you can see Declan as Super Mario wanting to power up and become fireball Mario to help save Princess Peach (Haley) from (John) as Bowser.
Once Mario secured the fireball, down went Bowser and the princess was saved!
Sometimes actors break character and that happened during the photo shoot.
While on one knee, Super Mario intervened with a simple request of ‘I have to go pee’
The couple plans to get married next year. You can follow their story, here
You can follow John on Facebook and Twitter .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0