Person stabbed ‘numerous times’ in Lyon County, sheriff says

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was stabbed multiple times Saturday in Lyon County before being airlifted to a hospital.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report of a stabbing around 8 a.m. at the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George. Authorities arrived and found a 24-year-old victim stabbed “numerous times.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public and that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

George EMS, George Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Enforcement Division, and the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

