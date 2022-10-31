ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, IA

Person stabbed ‘numerous times’ in Lyon County, sheriff says

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmWVU_0itElMWZ00

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was stabbed multiple times Saturday in Lyon County before being airlifted to a hospital.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report of a stabbing around 8 a.m. at the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George. Authorities arrived and found a 24-year-old victim stabbed “numerous times.”

Sioux City PD identifies Westside shooting victims

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public and that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

George EMS, George Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Enforcement Division, and the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Shelly Axsom
1d ago

I don’t know why more info wasn’t given for this article, since there is only 1 house on that block, on either side of the street! 🤣

Reply
2
Related
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley teen jailed for public intox

ROCK VALLEY—A 19-year-old Rock Valley resident was arrested about 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Rony Ezequiel Lopez Lopez stemmed from a call about him attempting to get into a house where he does not live on the 1900 block of 15th Street in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids woman cited for public intox

ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Andrea Lee Jansma stemmed from her being found holding onto her bike while sitting on the curb on South Boone Street, a block north of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hospers man arrested on third OWI charge

HOSPERS—A 30-year-old Hospers man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Adam Ryan Greenfield stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Chevrolet 1500...
HOSPERS, IA
Sioux City Journal

24-year-old man stabbed numerous times in George, Iowa

GEORGE, Iowa — A 24-year-old victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital Sunday, after being stabbed numerous times in George. According to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue at 8 a.m. for a party who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and, then, flown to Sioux Falls.
GEORGE, IA
kicdam.com

Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing

George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
LYON COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One stabbed Sunday in George, Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff is investigating a stabbing on Sunday in George, Iowa. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says that on October 30th, at approximately 8:00 a.m., they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana in George for a stabbing. It was found...
GEORGE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Stabbing In George

George, Iowa — One person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital after a stabbing incident in George on Sunday morning. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:00 a.m., their deputies were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Street in George for a call of a person that had been stabbed. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the 24-year-old victim had been stabbed numerous times. The victim was transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and was then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
GEORGE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux Falls stabbing victim names attacker before dying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday night. Early this morning, police arrested a suspect and charged him with homicide. Police rushed to this small apartment building on West 9th Street after a reported stabbing.They found […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota stabbing victim names attacker before dying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday night. Early this morning, police arrested a suspect and charged him with homicide. Police rushed to this small apartment building on West 9th Street after a reported stabbing.They found […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man Accused Of Assaulting Nurse, Law Officer At Hospital

Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a nurse and a law officer at the Orange City hospital with a medical device. According to the Orange City Police Department, 41-year-old Jared Isaac Andersen is charged with Second-Degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, (all class D felonies); as well as a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed for contact violation

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K9 Officer

Rock Rapids, Iowa — You may see a new face when a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy stops you. But this one is a face of the canine, not the human variety. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office lost a K9 officer earlier this year. According to Lyon County...
LYON COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

No one hurt; $100,000 damage to trailer

ROCK VALLEY—No one was injured, but a semi and trailer received an estimated $100,000 damage in a crash about 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, about five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Twenty-one-year-old Levi Gilon Lang of Tappen, ND, was driving a 2022 International semitruck pulling a Wilson cattle trailer...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse

SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats

Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy