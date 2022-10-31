ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, IA

Johnston woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in child’s daycare death

By Kelly Maricle
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Trina Mazza was originally charged with child endangerment causing death and operating an unlicensed daycare. Court documents show she was caring for 17-month-old Tucker Schneider in her in-home daycare in February of 2019 when he became wedged upside down between two “pack and play” bassinets. Schneider was found unresponsive and he died a few days after the incident on February 17, 2019.

Ankeny couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case

Accidental traumatic asphyxia was determined to be his cause of death.

Mazza’s trial has been delayed multiple times due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had been set to go to trial on October 31st, but the charges against her were amended last week and she entered a guilty plea.

Court records show the charge of child endangerment causing death was amended by the Polk County Attorney’s Office to neglect of a dependant person. She pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing Friday and the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office confirmed her sentencing is scheduled for December 14th.

A wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by Schneider’s parents is on hold pending the conclusion of the criminal case.

Lindsay Gohn
1d ago

I can't believe they would even offer a plea....because she was negligent this child died... not only that but she called her husband before 911! it may have been an accident but could have been prevented...and due to that she robbed this baby of his life and completely changed his family forever! if I did this no way would I take a plea deal I would freely go to prison. that is the least I could do! I mean what was she doing and how long was the child stuck? did she not have monitors? I'm sure they have looked into all of that I'm not an attorney but a child's life is gone. those parents trusted she would take care of their kid and now he's gone because of her! I hope at the least she gets prison time! this just disgusts me in so many ways..do better people!

Reply
2
 

