Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed
Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 69.17%, 63.14% and 70.91% since then.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts 825% Rally for Top Ethereum (ETH) Competitor on Back of Rapid Adoption
A popular crypto analyst is predicting an exponential rally for one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the rapid adoption of smart contract platform Solana could be the fuel that sends SOL back to its all-time high of $259.65.
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?
SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE. SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout. SHIB’s price remains strong...
dailyhodl.com
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Meme Token Dogecoin (DOGE) Has Ended 17-Month Long Downtrend
Veteran analyst and crypto trading legend Peter Brandt says meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) has technically broken the trend that has kept the coin bearish for nearly a year and a half. Brandt, who is known for calling Bitcoin’s (BTC) epic collapse after its 2017 bull run, says Dogecoin’s recent rally...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin on-chain data flashes early signs of the BTC bottom being in
While Bitcoin (BTC) price support may be psychological for some traders, the statistics behind BTC remaining over $20,000 for a week are strong indicators of price support or, in other words, a new bear market floor. Multiple Bitcoin data points might be able to establish a $20,000 support level. Last...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Hits Highest Level in Over a Year
Bitcoin’s reduced tendency to move in tandem with U.S. stocks has refocused analysts on a correlation that’s suddenly strengthening: the cryptocurrency’s connection to gold. The two assets’ merging paths follow a recent trend, branching away from stock prices, which have sunk dramatically this year, and buttressing arguments...
Dogecoin Firm Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip: Analyst Sees Meme Coin Rally Paving Way For Altcoin Season
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen trading in the red on Monday evening, even as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.07% to $1 trillion at 9:15 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chain (XCN) +26.6% $0.06. OKB (OKB) 6.7% $17.22. The...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Have Been Accumulating
On-chain data shows the number of Bitcoin whales with 1k to 10k BTC in their wallets have been increasing lately, suggesting that investors have been accumulating the crypto. Bitcoin UTXO Count Value Bands Show Signs Of Accumulation In Market. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there...
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began
Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Extended Losses But It’s Too Early to Say Bulls Have Given Up
Ethereum extended its decline after the fed rate decision against the US Dollar. ETH tested the $1,500 support and is currently correcting losses. Ethereum extended decline below the $1,550 support zone and tested $1,500. The price is now trading below $1,580 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction after Goldman Sach’s warming
Bitcoin price remained in a decent vary on Monday at the same time as American shares pulled again. The BTC coin was buying and selling at $20,700, which was barely beneath final week’s excessive of close to 21,090. It has risen by greater than 14% from the bottom stage in October.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: A pullback to $0.38 can see ADA form a range between…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano remains within a higher timeframe downtrend. The $0.42 area has been solid resistance in the past. Cardano has not been particularly strong in the markets in recent months....
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Stocks Jump Following Fed’s Fourth Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy continued today—and Bitcoin did what it usually does, following other risk assets. The Federal Reserve announced today that it will continue with its aggressive monetary policy to fight inflation, and both crypto and traditional markets are so far reacting positively to the news.
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Nosediving Wednesday Afternoon
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD are trading lower by 1.88% to the $20,100-level and 5.00% to the $1,510-level Wednesday afternoon. The broader crypto market is falling amid overall U.S. market weakness as stocks see volatility following the Fed’s decision to hike rates by 75 basis points. What Happened?. The...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0