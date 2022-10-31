Read full article on original website
Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County said she is grateful for the passersby who saved her. Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road. […]
Ohio girls, ages 12 and 13, accused of driving stolen Kia, then crashing during escape attempt
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two girls, ages 12 and 13, are in custody after authorities say they crashed a stolen vehicle while trying to get away from Franklin County sheriff’s deputies. The pursuit started at about 2:20 a.m. when deputies tried to stop the Kia Soul, according to the...
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
Dogs attack, seriously injure woman riding bike in southern Ohio
McARTHUR, Ohio — Three dogs attacked a woman as she rode her bike down a rural road in southern Ohio, causing serious injuries that resulted in her being flown to a hospital. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, the attack occurred Saturday on Shea Road near Lake Hope,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs near Lake Hope. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a woman who was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital on October 29. Reports say the victim was riding a...
Police release photos of persons of interest in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Police have released photos of several persons of interest, wanted for questioning in a Columbus shooting that killed a Girard man.
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
Four-year-old dies after being hit by car in Ohio
An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night. Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive […]
Ohio man wanted for escaping house arrest back in custody
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says a man who escaped from house arrest is now back in law enforcement custody. According to the sheriff’s office, Timothy Wolfe, of Bidwell, Ohio, fled from his court-ordered house arrest on or around Sept. 24. At the time of his escape, deputies said Wolfe […]
Law enforcement looking for 2 suspects who allegedly stole Jeep from Wellston, Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683. Vinton County […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car thieves get away from Vinton Co. deputies
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two suspects in a Jackson County auto theft eluded deputies in Vinton County today. According to Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain, deputies located a stolen Jeep in the area of Shiloh Road near Route 683. Cain, in a statement, said the “two suspects fled on...
NBC4 Columbus
Girls who crashed Kia into ravine after chase were 13 and 12, deputies say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two girls led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the westside of Columbus. About 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a Kia Soul, believed to be stolen, fled down Fisher Road, lost control and drove through a fence and into a watery ravine of an apartment complex along Old Fisher Road near Hilliard Rome Road in the Far West neighborhood.
Man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting during fight in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting in southeast Columbus in May 2020. Frank Demontae Turner, who was 17 at the time of his arrest in July of 2020, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and was sentenced to between 11 […]
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
wchstv.com
Man suffers 'significant injuries' after being struck by vehicle in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was injured after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in Lawrence County, Ohio, on Monday. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Ky., suffered “significant injuries” after he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking along County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
whbc.com
Indian River Juveniles Involved in Similar incident in Circleville over the Weekend
Columbus TV Station WBNS is reporting that three juveniles who were involved in the riot at the Indian River Correctional Facility in Massillon were also involved in an incident at the state’s Circleville facility this past weekend. Apparently the youth were moved from Massillon to Circleville. The TV station’s...
Ohio woman charged with homicide after running over man outside a tavern
An Ohio woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly ran over a man with her car and left the scene. Zanesville Police say 27-year-old Pariss Dickinson has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs […]
Ohio scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
Investigators also claimed that Columbus Auto Shredding accepted as proof of ownership a title that included a VIN number cut from a previous sale and taped to the new document title.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
