Vinton County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs near Lake Hope. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a woman who was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital on October 29. Reports say the victim was riding a...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Four-year-old dies after being hit by car in Ohio

An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night. Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man wanted for escaping house arrest back in custody

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says a man who escaped from house arrest is now back in law enforcement custody. According to the sheriff’s office, Timothy Wolfe, of Bidwell, Ohio, fled from his court-ordered house arrest on or around Sept. 24. At the time of his escape, deputies said Wolfe […]
BIDWELL, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Car thieves get away from Vinton Co. deputies

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two suspects in a Jackson County auto theft eluded deputies in Vinton County today. According to Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain, deputies located a stolen Jeep in the area of Shiloh Road near Route 683. Cain, in a statement, said the “two suspects fled on...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girls who crashed Kia into ravine after chase were 13 and 12, deputies say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two girls led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the westside of Columbus. About 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a Kia Soul, believed to be stolen, fled down Fisher Road, lost control and drove through a fence and into a watery ravine of an apartment complex along Old Fisher Road near Hilliard Rome Road in the Far West neighborhood.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

