Palmer, AK

kinyradio.com

Alaska State Troopers arrest Texas fugitive from justice in Palmer

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A traffic stop in Palmer ended with an arrest Tuesday after it was found that the driver had an arrest warrant out of Texas. On Tuesday afternoon at 2:06, Troopers assigned to BHP conducted a traffic stop on a black Oldsmobile sedan on Blueberry Ave in Palmer for a moving and equipment violation.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday Paul Bryan Bates was brought up for arraignment on charges related to Sunday’s apartment complex fire, including arson. Bates’ arraignment was delayed until Tuesday due to his unruly behavior in court. The prosecutor and judge decided to delay after Bates interrupted court proceedings with non-cooperation and profanity.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Palmer proclaims Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - While trick-or-treaters are still counting and trading their Halloween hauls, the city of Palmer is getting into the season of giving by acknowledging those who are giving back. At the Oct. 25 regular city council meeting, Mayor Steve Carrington signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 1 as...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced. In...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says it responded to a fire on the northeast side of the city shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday. Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said via phone Sunday afternoon that 22 fire units responded to the fire in an apartment complex on East 12th Avenue, between Norman Street and Edward Street, just off Debarr Road.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing approximately 4.5 million opioids without adequate medical justification, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office detailed the conviction of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Ordinance aimed at helping nonprofits tabled by Wasilla city council

Your headlines for November 1, 2022 from Alaska's News Source. Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire. Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire. 907 Sports. Updated: 18 hours ago. Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program. Updated: 20 hours ago. Port...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Controversial demolition of 4th Avenue Theatre progressing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 4th Avenue Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places, but soon will exist only in the memories of generations of Alaskans. Demolition of the building proceeded this week according to schedule, part of a larger plan to reimagine the heart of Downtown Anchorage by Peach Holdings LLC. The erasure of the theater from the downtown skyline generates a range of emotions due to the iconic status of the building. Some feel excited about the prospect of a new building, stores, offices, and economic changes coming to the city.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vital transportation artery that has rerouted traffic all summer due to road construction has finally reopened after more than five months. The Dowling Road roundabouts, located at the exit and entrance ramps of the Seward Highway, reopened Sunday, according to a Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Facebook post.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision

STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - One driver is dead and another suffered serious injuries Monday after a head-on crash on the Sterling Highway. Alaska State Troopers say officers responded to the scene at mile 72.5 around 1:40 p.m. Monday on a report of a collision involving two vehicles. Troopers say a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
seniorvoicealaska.com

Electric vehicle was a good choice, says Alaskan

Richard Sewell came to Alaska in 1981 for a job at the Municipality of Anchorage as Regional Economist. He owned a couple of seafood businesses, and subsequently went to work in 2004 for the Dept. of Transportation Division of Statewide Aviation. Recently, he was hired as the Merrill Field Airport Manager in Anchorage.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Crashes cause fatality, road closures on peninsula highways

Four separate crashes on the Sterling and Seward Highways early this week resulted in at least one fatality, one hospitalization and a handful of road closures. On Monday, a two-vehicle crash on the Sterling Highway near Watson Lake killed one Anchorage resident and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Being an Alaska Election Day poll worker helps debunk fraud claims

During election season in 2018, I had the opportunity to fulfill the duties of a poll worker in a South Anchorage precinct. Sharing my experiences will show that fraudulent election claims so prevalent around the nation can be easily debunked and that this coming 2022 general election will be just as much fraud-free as countless […] The post Being an Alaska Election Day poll worker helps debunk fraud claims appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
thealaska100.com

PSLs forever: Go-to spots in Anchorage

There’s much to be thankful for this time of year in Alaska – including our favorite festively spiced hot beverage, the pumpkin spice latte. Below are four go-to spots in Anchorage where you can grab a tasty PSL with a local twist:. 1. The Kobuk: Bring home an...
ANCHORAGE, AK
High School Volleyball PRO

Anchorage, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
ANCHORAGE, AK

