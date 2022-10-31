ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WKRN News 2

Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday.  “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.   “Nancy Pelosi — well, […]
ARIZONA STATE
People

Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report

According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Biden Slams Republicans Who've Downplayed Paul Pelosi Attack: 'These Guys Are Extremely Extreme'

Speaking at a reception for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Golden Beach, Fla., this week, Biden said, "look at the response of Republicans, making jokes about it" President Joe Biden this week offered a sharp critique of the Republicans who are downplaying the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, saying "these guys are extremely extreme" in reference to those who have joked about the incident. Last Friday, Paul — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — was violently attacked in the couple's San Francisco home by a suspect wielding a...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Hill

Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
WJBF.com

GOP leads in generic congressional ballot by 2 points: WSJ poll

Republicans lead Democrats by 2 points on a generic congressional ballot with Election Day just one week away, according to a new survey. A Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday found 46 percent of registered voters polled would vote for a GOP candidate for Congress if the election was held today, and 44 percent would vote for a Democratic one.

