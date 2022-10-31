Read full article on original website
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
What Nancy Pelosi said about David DePape’s attack on her husband in their SF home
House Speaker, in first comment about attack on husband, wrote that her family “heartbroken and traumatized.”
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
Donald Trump's Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack Sparks Anger
Donald Trump's silence on the attack suffered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi in the couple's home on Friday has sparked anger from many online as the former president has yet to come forward with any type of statement about the incident. While bipartisan condemnation of the attack...
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour. “Nancy Pelosi — well, […]
Barack Obama Lamented the Attack on Paul Pelosi. Then He Got Heckled.
Former President Barack Obama reacts to a heckler during a Get Out The Vote rally with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and Michigan Democrats at Renaissance High School in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Emily Elconin/The New York Times)
Paul Pelosi Jr. gives update on his father
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- The son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi was seen publicly on Saturday as he left the hospital in San Francisco where his father is being treated following an assault in the couple's home, KRON4 has learned.
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
Swalwell Draws 'Straight Line' from Pelosi Attack to GOP Leader McCarthy
The Democratic representative's remarks come amid a significant uptick in threats of violence against members of Congress.
Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after he was assaulted in their home.
'An absolute cancer': SE Cupp condemns GOP rhetoric following Paul Pelosi attack
CNN anchor Jim Acosta sits down with political commentator SE Cupp to discuss the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.
Biden condemns Paul Pelosi attack: ‘This is despicable’
President Joe Biden spoke out against political violence and condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.Oct. 29, 2022.
GOP strategist says the party deserves blame for wave of hatred that led to attack on Pelosi's husband
In an MSNBC interview, veteran strategist Doug Here discussed how the GOP had long cast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a hate figure.
Cheney calls GOP mocking of Paul Pelosi attack ‘disgraceful’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday said it is “disgraceful” for some Republicans to be mocking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), after he was violently attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home last week. Cheney, speaking with journalist Judy Woodruff at an event...
Biden Slams Republicans Who've Downplayed Paul Pelosi Attack: 'These Guys Are Extremely Extreme'
Speaking at a reception for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Golden Beach, Fla., this week, Biden said, "look at the response of Republicans, making jokes about it" President Joe Biden this week offered a sharp critique of the Republicans who are downplaying the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, saying "these guys are extremely extreme" in reference to those who have joked about the incident. Last Friday, Paul — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — was violently attacked in the couple's San Francisco home by a suspect wielding a...
Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
