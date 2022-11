Saturday night, following the Michigan football team's 29-7 win over Michigan State, several Spartan players were caught on video attacking Wolverine defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows. The incident became national news in the sports world, and four Michigan State players have been suspended so far, with additional punishment on the table following Big Ten and police investigations.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO