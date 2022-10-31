ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt

Corradi USA Will Create Your Backyard Dream

Texans have a mission when it comes to outdoor living. They want to maximize their backyard time. That means finding the best way to capture outdoor space for as much of the year as possible. We have discovered the perfect solution, and it’s right here in Dallas, Texas — Corradi USA!
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This Highlands North Home Defines Style and Sophistication

North of downtown Dallas between US-75 and the Dallas North Tollway, the Highlands North neighborhood exemplifies suburban charm. Here, tree-lined streets stretch across a landscape of classic American architecture and unmistakable North Dallas character. Beyond the quaint neighborhoods and cul-de-sacs within this community, a diverse assortment of dining options and shopping experiences draw attention from around the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Lake Views and More on Lake Whitney

We warned you last week that Tarrant County Tuesday is a sucker for lake homes. We told you all the benefits — location, proximity, no salty feelings, no sharks, no jellyfish, no six hours driving and listening to Disney movies on a streaming loop — and here we are, the second week in a row touring an amazing lake home.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

@properties Christie’s Sees Growth with Three New Rockstar Realtors

Since its launch in late 2021, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate has grown from a start-up as Dallas’ newest real estate brokerage to a tech-focused, globally-recognized brand. The growing @properties Christie’s team has attracted some of DFW’s top talent and rising stars with the addition of these three rockstar real estate agents, Andrea Reynolds, Randi Sundquist, and Parker Fentriss.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Afraid of Being Watched? Follow These Expert Tips to Avoid a Scenario Like ‘The Watcher’

This season, the most chilling effect on the housing market might have come from Netflix’s new series, The Watcher. In this true-crime household horror, an architecturally obsessed psychopath targets the buyers of a celebrated suburban home with intimidating anonymous letters. As the buyers unravel the mystery of The Watcher, they uncover some rather unsettling particulars about their recent purchase.
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

Staff, Services, And Style: How HALL Arts Residences Redefines Luxury High-Rise Living For a New Era

“Luxury is fundamentally a state of mind,” says John Scott, whose name ought to ring a bell in any serious discussion about Dallas luxury. The founder and chairman of Park House Dallas, former president, CEO and director of Belmond Ltd. (formerly Orient-Express Hotels), and President and Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts (among a host of directorships) says luxury is ‘fundamentally a state of mind.’
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Remodeled Midcentury Minutes From Denton’s Square

Up in Denton, there are houses, obviously. Lots of them. Plenty within walking distance to downtown Denton’s Square, too. It’s common to see Craftsman-style homes and little bungalows from the 1940s and beyond. But one architectural style that’s not as common? The good ol’ midcentury. And yet, here it is in all its remodeled glory.
DENTON, TX
CandysDirt

A Hundred Years Ago East Dallas’ Parks Estates Was Ahead of Its Time

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to the East Dallas neighborhood of Parks Estates and takes us back about 100 years. On Thanksgiving Day 1924, eager sales agents paced the freshly paved streets of Tremont and Largent in East Dallas’s newest residential addition, Parks Estates. The addition that neighbored Lakewood Country Club was touted as “One of the most unusual real estate opportunities offered in Dallas in recent years.”
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Love This Home or Build Your Own in Preston Hollow, The Choice Is Yours

Preston Hollow is perhaps one of Dallas’s most coveted neighborhoods. Among this quaint and well-curated community, you’ll find the perfect mix of mid-century charm and modern amenities with some of the largest lots around town. With a central location, this area offers easy access to uptown living and Highland Park shopping. Also, it’s a straight shot to Dallas Love Field Airport and is just seconds away from Dallas North Tollway.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Charm And Potential Live in East Dallas’ Old Lake Highlands

Here’s a charming little cottage in East Dallas’ Old Lake Highlands within walking distance to White Rock Lake, Hexter Elementary, and that cool little shopping center that they have totally revamped. You know, the one with Green Spot, Alfonso’s, El Vecino, Bar Method, etc.? YEAH, BUDDY, that’s the...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

State Fair Strategy Keeps You From Breaking the Bank

Tackling the State Fair of Texas is all about strategy. For instance, I am responsible for holding the food tickets so my husband does not spend them all at the first two booths we come across. I make a point to leave my wallet at home, so I do not get lured into buying 500 chip clips for $29.99 or spending $1,000 on six knives. Strategy people, strategy.
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy