POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – The Skidmore College men's soccer team will play in the Liberty League Championship game after beating Vassar in penalty kicks on Friday. The Thoroughbreds, seeded third, will travel to top-seeded and nationally 15th-ranked St. Lawrence on Sunday for the league title game. St. Lawrence beat RIT, 1-0, in the other semifinal.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO