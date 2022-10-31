Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
disneybymark.com
Christmas has Arrived at Disney World!
Friends! It’s November 1st! That means it’s Christmas time here in Orlando. Magic Kingdom transformed overnight; all the ghosts returned to the Haunted Mansion, and Main Street, U.S.A. became a winter wonderland (I write that as I am sweating hiding in air conditioning). Almost all of the decorations have been put up, and the most noticeable piece missing is the giant Christmas tree, but I’m sure it will be up in the next few days. Instead of harping on what hasn’t been put up, let’s look at what has appeared overnight.
click orlando
What The Honk: This is a lot
ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road. But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
positivelyosceola.com
On-site D-SNAP Location to Open Thursday Through Saturday at Osceola Heritage Park
The Florida Department of Children and Families will hold onsite interviews for D-SNAP applicants who reside or work in Osceola County at Heritage Park in Kissimmee from 7am to 5pm on November 3, 4 and 6. Interviews will not take place on Saturday November 5. D-SNAP provides food assistance to...
wogx.com
Central Florida attraction offers airboat rides, butterfly garden and more
Celebrate the Fall season in Florida by going native in a variety of ways! Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee for some high-octane thrills on the water, a sweet and peaceful butterfly garden and a fascinating Native American village.
click orlando
Walt Disney World magically transforms for holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests visiting Walt Disney World are starting to see holiday decor now around the theme parks. With a flip of a switch overnight Monday, Disney’s holiday services teams began transforming the theme park from Halloween to the Christmas holiday. [TRENDING: Double sonic booms expected with...
click orlando
❄️ Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms
ORLANDO, Fla. – The festive holiday season is almost upon us, and News 6 wants to give Insiders a chance to experience family fun as ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms. Twenty lucky Insiders will win a family 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Holiday cheer is brewing: Here’s when festive drinks, treats return to Starbucks, Dunkin’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Is it too soon or never soon enough? Starbucks and Dunkin’ both announced the dates that holiday drinks and treats will return to menus this week. Dunkin’ is kicking off the holiday cheer first, debuting its holiday menu and festive cups on Wednesday. >>>...
‘Bigger and better than ever’: SeaWorld announces return of Christmas Celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. — On the heels of Halloween, SeaWorld Orlando plans to transition into a winter wonderland in the coming weeks. The park announced that its “bigger and better than ever” Christmas Celebration will kick off on Nov. 11 and run through Jan. 3, on select dates.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/28/22 (Deliveries from Earl’s Tree Farm, Gluten Free Alcoholic Drinks, Christmas Decorations in the Wizarding World, and More)
Welcome to another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a rainy October day, but the grey skies set the mood for spooky season. Let’s grab our umbrellas and head on into the parks to see what’s new today. It started raining as soon as...
WESH
Orlando nurse saves man having medical emergency during Broadway show
NEW YORK — An Orlando nurse was seeing Funny Girl on Broadway when she noticed another crowd member collapse. Her instincts kicked in and she stepped up to save the ailing patron.Get the full story in the video above.
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
Free Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how you can get a coupon for one
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking for you to qualify for a free Thanksgiving turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club. The grocer is offering customers who spend $150 in one transaction either in-store or online between now and Nov. 10, a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Park home tops Winter Garden-area sales from Oct. 7 to 14
A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 1213 Union Club Drive, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 13, for $775,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 2,384 square feet of living area. Days on market: 39.
Orlando music venue Uncle Lou's hit with lawsuit over nuisance noise ordinance complaints
Longtime Mills Avenue music venue and music Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall has been hit with a nuisance lawsuit brought by a nearby resident. Orlando musicians and fans are rallying to help the venue with legal fees via an online fundraiser and some planned benefit shows in December. Earlier in October, the venue, manager Lou Brown, and the building’s owner were served with a lawsuit alleging nuisance noise ordinance violations. It’s a lawsuit that could potentially have farther-reaching implications for live music on North Mills Avenue.
Bay News 9
Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando
We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie? The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
