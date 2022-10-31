Friends! It’s November 1st! That means it’s Christmas time here in Orlando. Magic Kingdom transformed overnight; all the ghosts returned to the Haunted Mansion, and Main Street, U.S.A. became a winter wonderland (I write that as I am sweating hiding in air conditioning). Almost all of the decorations have been put up, and the most noticeable piece missing is the giant Christmas tree, but I’m sure it will be up in the next few days. Instead of harping on what hasn’t been put up, let’s look at what has appeared overnight.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO