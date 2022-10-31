ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Christmas has Arrived at Disney World!

Friends! It’s November 1st! That means it’s Christmas time here in Orlando. Magic Kingdom transformed overnight; all the ghosts returned to the Haunted Mansion, and Main Street, U.S.A. became a winter wonderland (I write that as I am sweating hiding in air conditioning). Almost all of the decorations have been put up, and the most noticeable piece missing is the giant Christmas tree, but I’m sure it will be up in the next few days. Instead of harping on what hasn’t been put up, let’s look at what has appeared overnight.
What The Honk: This is a lot

ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road. But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
Walt Disney World magically transforms for holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests visiting Walt Disney World are starting to see holiday decor now around the theme parks. With a flip of a switch overnight Monday, Disney’s holiday services teams began transforming the theme park from Halloween to the Christmas holiday. [TRENDING: Double sonic booms expected with...
❄️ Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The festive holiday season is almost upon us, and News 6 wants to give Insiders a chance to experience family fun as ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms. Twenty lucky Insiders will win a family 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when

SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
Oakland Park home tops Winter Garden-area sales from Oct. 7 to 14

A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 1213 Union Club Drive, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 13, for $775,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 2,384 square feet of living area. Days on market: 39.
Orlando music venue Uncle Lou's hit with lawsuit over nuisance noise ordinance complaints

Longtime Mills Avenue music venue and music Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall has been hit with a nuisance lawsuit brought by a nearby resident. Orlando musicians and fans are rallying to help the venue with legal fees via an online fundraiser and some planned benefit shows in December. Earlier in October, the venue, manager Lou Brown, and the building’s owner were served with a lawsuit alleging nuisance noise ordinance violations. It’s a lawsuit that could potentially have farther-reaching implications for live music on North Mills Avenue.
Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando

We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie?  The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
