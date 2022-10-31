Read full article on original website
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.
Musk tweets at Hillary Clinton, suggesting conspiracy surrounding Paul Pelosi attack
Elon Musk on Sunday responded to a tweet by Hillary Clinton tying an assault on Paul Pelosi to Republican rhetoric by espousing a conspiracy theory surrounding the circumstances of the incident. A 42-year-old man allegedly broke into the San Francisco home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband, Paul...
Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Elon Musk’s Paul Pelosi tweet proves he has no business running Twitter
Just three days after Elon Musk bought Twitter, he posted a tweet promoting the baseless allegation that Paul Pelosi, the husband of the speaker of the House, who was assaulted on Friday at the couple’s home, had been drunk and in a fight with a male prostitute. The police...
Vox
The attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband is the culmination of longtime GOP hate-mongering
Friday’s brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home was overtly political — and a logical endpoint to the decades deeply personal villainization House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has weathered from her political opponents. It’s now clear the speaker was the...
Paul Pelosi Jr. gives update on his father
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- The son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi was seen publicly on Saturday as he left the hospital in San Francisco where his father is being treated following an assault in the couple's home, KRON4 has learned.
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Fox News Has Been 'Sowing The Seeds' That Led To Pelosi Attack
"Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks," the California Democrat warned.
Obama comments on Pelosi attack, says 'dangerous climate' is created when people begin 'demonizing' others
Former President Barack Obama said "more people can get hurt" if elected officials don't do more to reject dangerous rhetoric in America.
'An absolute cancer': SE Cupp condemns GOP rhetoric following Paul Pelosi attack
CNN anchor Jim Acosta sits down with political commentator SE Cupp to discuss the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.
Biden condemns Paul Pelosi attack: ‘This is despicable’
President Joe Biden spoke out against political violence and condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.Oct. 29, 2022.
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
GOP strategist says the party deserves blame for wave of hatred that led to attack on Pelosi's husband
In an MSNBC interview, veteran strategist Doug Here discussed how the GOP had long cast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a hate figure.
Cheney calls GOP mocking of Paul Pelosi attack ‘disgraceful’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday said it is “disgraceful” for some Republicans to be mocking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), after he was violently attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home last week. Cheney, speaking with journalist Judy Woodruff at an event...
Pelosi's San Francisco home has long-drawn unwanted attention
A pig's head. Graffiti. Dayslong protests. Nancy Pelosi's critics have often gone straight to her house.
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has been attacked at the couple's San Francisco residence. Credit: Bloomberg Creative Photos (Getty Images) Pelosi's office issued an official statement regarding the incident. Spokesman Drew Hammill said:
Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reportedly attacked with a hammer during a home invasion. The suspect has been taken into custody. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has more details.Oct. 28, 2022.
