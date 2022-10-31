Read full article on original website
wnctimes.com
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
WUSA
Teenager shot in broad daylight in Triangle, Virginia
TRIANGLE, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m. on the 17900 block of Old Triangle Road in Triangle, Va. Witnesses say that a Prince William County high school student was shot in broad daylight outside a mobile home community...
Police Release Video in Midlothian Homicide
Police Release Video in Midlothian Homicide
WAVY News 10
Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. The body was found on Gardner Street, near Cameron Street in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments, police say. Officers with the Franklin Police Department were in the area around 4:25 p.m. investigating the disappearance of Everette when they “were alerted by activity they observed” in the area where the body was found, per a press release.
Shots fired into home in Hopewell, police investigating
Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged a residence on the west side of the city.
Fairfax Police identify homicide suspect
According to police, one of the three men seen running from a third-floor apartment on the 5500 block of Seminary Road where 26-year-old Ahmed Hemoh was found dead has been identified as 28-year-old Phil Asare Darkwah.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Henrico Police investigating drive-by shooting
Police in Henrico County are investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt a person Tuesday night.
staffordsheriff.com
DUI with Children
A Stafford woman was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail after deciding to drink and drive with children in the vehicle. On October 30th, at approximately 10:10 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to a call of a possible drunk driver. The caller advised a silver SUV that was traveling westbound on Garrisonville Road was all over the roadway. The caller provided updates on where the vehicle was until Deputy Jett arrived on scene. Deputy Jett observed the vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel and initiated a traffic stop.
NBC12
2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff
Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
Richmond Police looking for missing man
According to police, 54-year-old Michael Cooper was last seen leaving his home on the 800 block of North 22nd Street around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. He was wearing a dark grey Nike sweat suit with a hood, a white t-shirt and white Nike sneakers.
NBC12
Suspect on the run after homicide in Farmville
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville. Dubose was found shot...
thenewsprogress.com
Man, girl injured in Petersburg double shooting
A man and a girl were shot late Tuesday night near Lakemont Elementary School, according to Petersburg Police.
Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police
An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
WHSV
Valley task force seizes more than $42,000 worth illegal drugs
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Dozens of illegal narcotics distributors and manufacturers were arrested late last week as part of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force’s 10th annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Oct. 26 - Oct. 28 and stretched across the city of Winchester...
NBC12
Suspects wanted after several items were stolen from Richmond business
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects they believe were involved in a Richmond burglary. On Oct. 18, officers responded to the 6300 block of Jahnke Road for the report of a commercial burglary at around 8:16 a.m. Police say the suspects...
Manassas Police looking for bank robbery suspect
According to police, the robbery took place on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at a bank on the 10000 block of Dumfries Road. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, red pants, a green puffy jacket and black disposable mask.
Police ID 56-Year-Old Oxon Hill Man Found Murdered In DC
A Maryland man has been identified as the person who was found shot and killed in the middle of the day over the weekend in Washington, DC, police say. Prince George's County resident Michael Andre Evans, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast DC on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
