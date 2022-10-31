Read full article on original website
They suspended her for a day. When you are in a pursuit you are a bit busy. She did call it in. 45 minutes later, but she did call it in.
Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street
OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available.
vallejosun.com
Shawny Williams out as Vallejo police chief
VALLEJO – Shawny Williams has resigned after three years as Vallejo's police chief, city officials announced Friday. Williams, the city's first Black police chief, had a tumultuous tenure which included a public feud with the Vallejo Police Officers Association over low staffing levels within the department and the departure of several senior-level members of his command staff.
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
"As you well know, rubber gets hot."
Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in Hayward off I-880
HAYWARD, Calif. - A pedestrian died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880, the California Highway Patrol reported. The death occurred at the W A Street off-ramp at 3:57 a.m. The CHP said the person died after being struck by a car.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected catalytic converter arrested after string of thefts, gunfire in Berkeley hills
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of a string of catalytic converter thefts in the hills, including one where he is accused of shooting a gun at a witness. Oscar Cerrato-Garcia was taken into custody on Oct. 27 after police tracked him to an Oakland...
eastcountytoday.net
Pleasant Hill Police Make Several Retail Theft Arrests
In the last several days, the Pleasant Hill Police Department have made several arrests relating to retail theft incidents within the City of Pleasant Hill. First, Pleasant Hill Police nabbed a thief who stole $800 of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting goods. Second, they provided a photo of the $4,250...
2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
16-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane. Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last […]
Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Recover $3k in Stolen Merchandise
The Brentwood Police Department reported that officers recently recovered more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise from local businsses in the City of Brentwood. According to Brentwood police, officers responded to a call from an Ulta Beauty Store after two women had walked out with a large amount of product and attempted to leave. When the women were in the parking lot, officers located them and approached them. The women denied stealing the items.
Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop
LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Livermore man arrested for fentanyl-related death of baby daughter: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A Livermore man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fentanyl-related death of his 23-month-old daughter, police announced in a press release. Back on Aug. 18, the Livermore Police Department responded to a report of a 23-month-old baby who was unresponsive at a residence on the 200 block of Turnstone Drive. […]
Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 offramp in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL -- The California Highway Patrol was at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday night in San Rafael, where a pedestrian was hit by a car on a U.S. Highway 101 offramp. The collision was reported about 9:20 p.m., when a person was hit by a Toyota Camry near a bus stop on the Lucas Valley Road offramp from the northbound freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.No other details were immediately available.
Stockton high school placed on lockdown during deputies' pursuit of armed suspect
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A high school in Stockton was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while authorities were in pursuit of a suspect believed to be armed in the area, the Stockton Unified School District said. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man believed to have a weapon who was in close proximity to Cesar Chavez High School, school district officials said. According to the district, the suspect never came near the campus or entered school grounds, but a lockdown was initiated as a precaution. During the lockdown, all students, teachers and staff remained inside the closed campus, according to SUSD.The suspect was apprehended, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:39 a.m.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after vehicle collision in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON)– 27 year old motorcyclist is seriously injured after a vehicle collision in Napa. At 11: 38 pm Napa Central Dispatch received a call about a vehicle and motorcycle collision on Main Street at G Street. According to police, the motorcyclist was found on the scene suffering from major injuries next to his […]
Suspect arrested for string of liquor store armed robberies in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department a suspect who allegedly confessed to three liquor store robberies in October. In each instance, the suspect displayed a firearm before demanding money from a store employee. OPD said the first robbery happened near 23rd Avenue and East 27th Street on Oct. 20. At about 7:30 p.m., […]
I-80 eastbound blocked in Vacaville: CHP
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Vacaville are closed, according to California Highway Patrol, due to a police chase, which has now ended. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
'I just miss my dad' | Man killed in crash with Sacramento officer remembered by loved ones
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends said the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento Police officer’s vehicle was known for always offering a helping hand for anyone in need. “I just miss my dad, and I wish they didn’t take him," Brenda Mendez, the daughter of...
