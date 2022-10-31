Read full article on original website
Related
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized
The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.
Donald Trump's Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack Sparks Anger
Donald Trump's silence on the attack suffered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi in the couple's home on Friday has sparked anger from many online as the former president has yet to come forward with any type of statement about the incident. While bipartisan condemnation of the attack...
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
A secret bathroom 911 call: how Paul Pelosi saved his own life
House speaker’s husband told alleged intruder that he needed to use restroom and spoke in ‘code’ to alert authorities of problem
Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Vox
The attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband is the culmination of longtime GOP hate-mongering
Friday’s brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home was overtly political — and a logical endpoint to the decades deeply personal villainization House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has weathered from her political opponents. It’s now clear the speaker was the...
Swalwell Draws 'Straight Line' from Pelosi Attack to GOP Leader McCarthy
The Democratic representative's remarks come amid a significant uptick in threats of violence against members of Congress.
Barack Obama Lamented the Attack on Paul Pelosi. Then He Got Heckled.
Former President Barack Obama reacts to a heckler during a Get Out The Vote rally with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and Michigan Democrats at Renaissance High School in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Emily Elconin/The New York Times)
Business Insider
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin flippantly addressed the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, saying it succeeded in getting her 'back to be with him in California'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made light of a violent break-in to Nancy Pelosi's home. Early Friday morning, an attacker broke into her home and violently assaulted her husband Paul. "We're gonna send her back to be with him in California," Youngkin said. Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, an attacker...
Paul Pelosi Jr. gives update on his father
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- The son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi was seen publicly on Saturday as he left the hospital in San Francisco where his father is being treated following an assault in the couple's home, KRON4 has learned.
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"
Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country. Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it...
Biden condemns Paul Pelosi attack: ‘This is despicable’
President Joe Biden spoke out against political violence and condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.Oct. 29, 2022.
'An absolute cancer': SE Cupp condemns GOP rhetoric following Paul Pelosi attack
CNN anchor Jim Acosta sits down with political commentator SE Cupp to discuss the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.
The GOP’s Demonization Of Nancy Pelosi
The House speaker has long been the target of Republican anger.
US News and World Report
Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ in California Home Break-in
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, the California lawmaker’s office said in a statement. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” a spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”
