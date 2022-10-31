ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

History of Connecticut Beer presentation, tasting in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The state is full of breweries and this Saturday beer connoisseurs can check out a lecture on the History of Connecticut Beer hosted by The New Britain Public Library in collaboration with the New Britain Museum of American Art. Author Will Siss will give a lively...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain's Veterans Day ceremony to take place in Central Park

NEW BRITAIN – A Veterans Day ceremony is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Central Park. City officials announced this week that individual ceremonies would not be taking place at the various memorials around New Britain this year. Instead, one event honoring veterans of all conflicts would take place downtown so all could attend.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Leon Sierakowski

Leon Sierakowski, 79, of Southington, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. He was born in Poland on Feb. 1, 1943, to the late Waclaw and Marianna Sierakowski. He grew up in Strzelniki, Poland until the age of 22, when he moved to Mlawa with his wife to start a family. In search of a better life for them all, he immigrated to the United States in 1981. He settled in for two years before his wife and three daughters joined him.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Lucas J. Vernale

Lucas (“Luca”, “Luc”), 24, of Berlin, formerly of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Hartford Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. “Luca” was born in New Britain on Jan. 30, 1998 and was the only child of Joseph and Carol Vernale. He attended Southington Schools and Graduated from Southington High School in 2016. Lucas also attended CCSU from 2016 to 2020.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's Farmers Market wraps for the season

BRISTOL – The Bristol Farmers Market wrapped for the season this past weekend, with organizers seeing increased turnout and happy vendors and visitors this year. The Farmers Market was held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bristol Health Medical Center Parking lot at 15 Riverside Ave., run by both the City of Bristol and the Rotary Club of Bristol. This past Saturday, Oct. 29, was the final day of the 2022 season.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Senior Center is bringing back its Holiday Craft Fair

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center is bringing back its Holiday Craft Fair this Saturday for the first time since 2019, hosting a variety of vendors offering hand-made items and baked goods. The craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5 from...
PLAINVILLE, CT
darientimes.com

Dozens rally in Bloomfield to support embattled town manager

BLOOMFIELD — The sun set on a group of residents gathered on the town green Tuesday night. Standing on wet fallen leaves around a picnic table with paper signs and flyers, about 50 people managed to stretch a medium-sized vegetable-topped pizza. One resident came carrying a cane, having had...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Edward J. Wilczek

Edward J. Wilczek, 76, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Perretta) Wilczek for 54 years. Ed was born in Hartford on March 19, 1946, son of the late Edward M. and Lucy (Wasyl) Wilczek. After graduating high school, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after four years of faithful service during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Enterprise.
NEWINGTON, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

New Business Opens in Suffield Village

John S. Caswell, a Hearing Instrument Specialist, will be opening his second Discount Hearing store in the Suffield Village at 68 Bridge Street, Suite 211 in late October. Mr. Caswell has 32 years’ experience working with hearing aid customers and has worked on his own with his wife and daughter for the past eight years. His other Discount Hearing store can be found in Hamden, Conn.
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Taking the plaza

EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to move forward with acquiring the Silver Lane Plaza by eminent domain. WHAT: The Town Council voted unanimously to move forward with acquisition by eminent domain of the strip mall properties known as Silver Lane Plaza. WHEN: The legal...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

