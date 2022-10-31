Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
New Britain Herald
History of Connecticut Beer presentation, tasting in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The state is full of breweries and this Saturday beer connoisseurs can check out a lecture on the History of Connecticut Beer hosted by The New Britain Public Library in collaboration with the New Britain Museum of American Art. Author Will Siss will give a lively...
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Veterans Day ceremony to take place in Central Park
NEW BRITAIN – A Veterans Day ceremony is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Central Park. City officials announced this week that individual ceremonies would not be taking place at the various memorials around New Britain this year. Instead, one event honoring veterans of all conflicts would take place downtown so all could attend.
New Britain Herald
Plainville residents looks to choose new representative of the 22nd House District
PLAINVILLE – On Election Day Plainville residents will be able to cast their vote for the next representative of the 22nd House District. The district was previously represented by Republican Rep. Bill Petit, who is not seeking re-election. Democrat Rebecca Martinez and Republican Francis Rexford Cooley are now vying for the seat.
Hartford HealthCare opens new downtown headquarters and expands staff
Hartford HealthCare (HHC) has opened a new headquarters on Pearl Street in downtown Hartford. The move includes consolidating several Connecticut offices and additional hires. HHC hopes that putting more resources and people under one roof will produce savings it can invest in healthcare innovations. One such new venture includes space...
New Britain Herald
Leon Sierakowski
Leon Sierakowski, 79, of Southington, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. He was born in Poland on Feb. 1, 1943, to the late Waclaw and Marianna Sierakowski. He grew up in Strzelniki, Poland until the age of 22, when he moved to Mlawa with his wife to start a family. In search of a better life for them all, he immigrated to the United States in 1981. He settled in for two years before his wife and three daughters joined him.
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
New Britain Herald
Newington senior to perform with some of best high school musicians in the country
NEWINGTON – Newington High School is proudly sending one of its own to Maryland to perform with some of the best high school musicians from around the U.S. Senior Nathan Michaud will be attending the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Ensemble in National Harbor, Maryland Nov. 3-6.
New Britain Herald
Black Ministerial Alliance hosting Unity in the Community worship service, fundraiser
NEW BRITAIN – The Black Ministerial Alliance (BMA) will be hosting Unity in the Community worship service this Friday to help support and fund their annual Thanksgiving Day Food Feeding, a free sit down meal for the less fortunate in the city. The theme this year is capturing the...
New Britain Herald
Lucas J. Vernale
Lucas (“Luca”, “Luc”), 24, of Berlin, formerly of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Hartford Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. “Luca” was born in New Britain on Jan. 30, 1998 and was the only child of Joseph and Carol Vernale. He attended Southington Schools and Graduated from Southington High School in 2016. Lucas also attended CCSU from 2016 to 2020.
Bristol Press
Bristol's Farmers Market wraps for the season
BRISTOL – The Bristol Farmers Market wrapped for the season this past weekend, with organizers seeing increased turnout and happy vendors and visitors this year. The Farmers Market was held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bristol Health Medical Center Parking lot at 15 Riverside Ave., run by both the City of Bristol and the Rotary Club of Bristol. This past Saturday, Oct. 29, was the final day of the 2022 season.
New Britain Herald
Plainville Senior Center is bringing back its Holiday Craft Fair
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center is bringing back its Holiday Craft Fair this Saturday for the first time since 2019, hosting a variety of vendors offering hand-made items and baked goods. The craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5 from...
darientimes.com
Dozens rally in Bloomfield to support embattled town manager
BLOOMFIELD — The sun set on a group of residents gathered on the town green Tuesday night. Standing on wet fallen leaves around a picnic table with paper signs and flyers, about 50 people managed to stretch a medium-sized vegetable-topped pizza. One resident came carrying a cane, having had...
New Britain Herald
Mayor, Police Chief to represent city in Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade this coming March
NEW BRITAIN – Preparations to celebrate the city’s Irish heritage in the Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade are expected to kick off the second weekend of November. Mayor Erin Stewart and the City of New Britain’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Contingent are hosting a kickoff fundraising...
New Britain Herald
Edward J. Wilczek
Edward J. Wilczek, 76, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Perretta) Wilczek for 54 years. Ed was born in Hartford on March 19, 1946, son of the late Edward M. and Lucy (Wasyl) Wilczek. After graduating high school, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after four years of faithful service during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Enterprise.
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
Bristol Press
American Legion Post 209, South Side Meat Market's annual Christmas Spectacular Raffle is back
BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale now for American Legion Post 209 and South Side Meat Market’s annual Christmas Spectacular Raffle – providing residents a chance to win a Christmas feast. The raffle, which is held twice a year for The Fourth of July and Christmas is...
ctexaminer.com
Lamont Silent, Eversource and Ørsted Non-Committal on Added State Pier Funding
With less than $1 million remaining of $255.5 million of state and private funding for the New London State Pier redevelopment, it’s not clear how any additional costs will be paid for as crews race to finish the project in time for staging offshore wind construction scheduled for next spring.
thesuffieldobserver.com
New Business Opens in Suffield Village
John S. Caswell, a Hearing Instrument Specialist, will be opening his second Discount Hearing store in the Suffield Village at 68 Bridge Street, Suite 211 in late October. Mr. Caswell has 32 years’ experience working with hearing aid customers and has worked on his own with his wife and daughter for the past eight years. His other Discount Hearing store can be found in Hamden, Conn.
Taking the plaza
EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to move forward with acquiring the Silver Lane Plaza by eminent domain. WHAT: The Town Council voted unanimously to move forward with acquisition by eminent domain of the strip mall properties known as Silver Lane Plaza. WHEN: The legal...
New Britain Herald
Beatles tribute band playing Trinity-on-Main to benefit Bristol Police Department
NEW BRITAIN – The Ticket to Ride Beatles Tribute band returns to Trinity-on-Main this Saturday for a good cause. The proceeds collected from the concert will benefit the Bristol Police Department. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. There is free parking across the street in the garage on Chestnut...
