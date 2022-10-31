ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

WWMT

Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers arrived to the area of Staples Avenue near W North Street in Kalamazoo to reports of gunfire Tuesday around 6 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Two separate vehicle accidents were at the scene, police said. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing...
KALAMAZOO, MI
nbc25news.com

Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Woman Hurt in Traffic Signal Crash on M-121

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jenison on Wednesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Chicago Drive (M-121) at Main Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where a eastbound SUV apparently drove through a red light and struck a southbound SUV moving through the intersection on a green light, causing it to roll over.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Suspicious Fire Under Investigation In Mecosta County

The cause of a suspicious fire is now under investigation in Mecosta County, after the fire department was called to a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the Mecosta County Sherriff’s Office, the fire was called in by a neighbor for an unoccupied trailer on 220th Ave in Green Township.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

School bus driver cited after Grand Haven crash injures 1

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials in Grand Haven responded to a crash involving a school bus in Grand Haven Wednesday morning. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the crash happened at Robbins Road and Ferry Street before 7:40 a.m. We’re told the bus driver,...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
wgvunews.org

Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend

For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
ALLENDALE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

