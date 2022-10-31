GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jenison on Wednesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Chicago Drive (M-121) at Main Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where a eastbound SUV apparently drove through a red light and struck a southbound SUV moving through the intersection on a green light, causing it to roll over.

