Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
Fox17
Sheriff: Grand Rapids man arrested in ongoing mail theft investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY — One man is in custody for mail theft and check fraud, but the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is working to learn if he was involved in a larger criminal operation. On Tuesday, deputies say a bank in the Jension area notified them of a person trying...
GR man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks, possibly connected to other mail thefts in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect they believe could be involved in ten different incidents of mail theft since late October. Police arrested a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man after he attempted to cash a fraudulent check at two different locations between Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.
Store employee shoots suspect in attempted robbery, Wyoming police searching for 2 others
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are looking for two suspects in an attempted robbery at a business that led to a shooting. This investigation comes as a third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was shot by an employee during the attempted robbery of 'WD games' on South Division Avenue. Around...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper by pulling into gas station: deputies
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
WWMT
Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers arrived to the area of Staples Avenue near W North Street in Kalamazoo to reports of gunfire Tuesday around 6 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Two separate vehicle accidents were at the scene, police said. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing...
WILX-TV
Man faces multiple felony charges after Ionia County woman escapes ‘deadly plot’
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman in Ionia County was able to escape a “potentially deadly plot” Monday after her ex-boyfriend reportedly broke into her home and kidnapped her. According to authorities, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Monday morning from a woman who...
nbc25news.com
Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
Fox17
15-year-old shot, police searching for suspects after attempted robbery in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital, having been shot at a Wyoming business on Tuesday, during what police say was an attempted robbery. Police say the teenager was shot near 3530 South Division Avenue, in the same neighborhood as Godwin Heights Middle School. That's the...
whtc.com
Woman Hurt in Traffic Signal Crash on M-121
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jenison on Wednesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Chicago Drive (M-121) at Main Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where a eastbound SUV apparently drove through a red light and struck a southbound SUV moving through the intersection on a green light, causing it to roll over.
Student charged after setting off fireworks in Kent Co. school bathroom
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A student has been charged after setting off fireworks inside a Kent County high school bathroom on Monday. Police say the 14-year-old student set off the fireworks in a bathroom of the East Kentwood Freshman Center. Officers responded on reports of shots fired inside the school.
Suspicious Fire Under Investigation In Mecosta County
The cause of a suspicious fire is now under investigation in Mecosta County, after the fire department was called to a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the Mecosta County Sherriff’s Office, the fire was called in by a neighbor for an unoccupied trailer on 220th Ave in Green Township.
Fox17
School bus driver cited after Grand Haven crash injures 1
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials in Grand Haven responded to a crash involving a school bus in Grand Haven Wednesday morning. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the crash happened at Robbins Road and Ferry Street before 7:40 a.m. We’re told the bus driver,...
'I wasn't expecting to hear gunshots': Police searching for suspect after 17-year-old shot, killed in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot while biking in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, Captain Timothy Pols confirmed. Police were called to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive SW shortly before 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting. First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the...
Sheriff: Detectives still ‘looking in all directions’ for Deanie Peters
The disappearance of 14-year-old Deanie Peters from her brother's wrestling practice more than 41 years ago remains one of West Michigan's biggest unsolved mysteries, but recently unsealed court records obtained by Target 8 show Kent County cold case detectives are still chasing down leads.
Woman injured in crash with school bus in Grand Haven
A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash with a school bus in Grand Haven on Wednesday, officers said.
Car drives through red light, causes roll-over crash in Ottawa Co.
GEORGETOWN, Michigan — A woman is injured after a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street around 6:12 p.m. Police say a 68-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving east on Chicago...
wgvunews.org
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend
For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
15-Year-Old Injured In A Bicycle Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department responded to a bicycle crash that injured a teen. The crash happened near Oakgrove Street and Amity Avenue around 2:30 p.m. According to the authorities, the teen was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but is expected to be okay.
