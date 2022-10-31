Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
WNDU
Medical Moment: A new surgery fixing leaking blood vessels in the brain
(WNDU) - An AVM is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels in the brain. They form in less than one percent of the adult population, but still can be deadly. One patient underwent successful surgery to remove his brain vessels leaking blood. His only warning? A terrible headache. A few...
ajmc.com
Less Invasive Emphysema Treatment Appears Just as Effective as Keyhole Surgery
Results from a study on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction and lung volume reduction surgery may aid medical professionals in selecting the best treatment for patients with emphysema. A recent study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain, compared results from invasive and noninvasive emphysema treatments, finding...
News-Medical.net
Investigators study symptom trajectories in nondialysis-dependent CKD patients
When individuals with varying degrees of chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis answered annual questionnaires about their symptoms, researchers found that one-third could be categorized as having a "Worse symptom score and worsening trajectory" of symptoms. As reported in CJASN, these patients had especially high risks of later needing dialysis and of dying before dialysis initiation.
Healthline
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
KHQ Right Now
Heart's Electrical Signals Changed in First Pig-to-Human Cardiac Transplant
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Less than a year after the first-ever transplant of a pig heart into a human patient, doctors are reporting that the heart showed unexpected changes in its electrical system before the recipient ultimately died. The changes are not believed to have contributed to...
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
Healthline
AFib Treatment: Why Ablation May Be More Dangerous for Women
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common type of heart arrhythmia. Catheter ablation is one of the more common treatments for the condition. Researchers say ablation may pose more health risks for women than men. Experts say there are a number of reasons for the increased risks. One of the...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Medical News Today
What is the cardia of the stomach?
The cardia is the entrance to the stomach at the bottom of the esophagus. It is one of four main parts of the stomach, including the pylorus, body, and fundus. Food and liquids initially pass through the cardia before entering the stomach. Another name for this part of the stomach...
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005234/en/ Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist (Photo: Business Wire)
Healthline
Overview of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)
What is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)?. Your bladder is a flexible, sac-like organ located in front of your pelvis. After your kidneys make urine, the liquid travels to your bladder, where it’s stored until it leaves your body. Your bladder is made of several layers. From the inside...
Healthline
Multiple Sclerosis (MS): How Weight and BMI at the Time of Diagnosis May Increase Risk of Disability
According to a new study, people who are overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more when diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) have an increased risk of disability. The onset of disability was also accelerated for people with a BMI of 30 or more. Experts note that...
Medical News Today
Portal vein thrombosis: What to know
Portal vein thrombosis means that there is a blood clot in the portal vein. This vein carries blood to the liver. A clot can fully or partially block the portal vein, as well as blood flow to the liver. It can occur in people with liver disease, such as cirrhosis,...
reviewofoptometry.com
Anti-VEGF Agents Top Steroids in Macular Edema Treatment
While both treatments have their place, a recent meta-analysis reported that anti-VEGF therapy produced better visual and structural outcomes. Photo: Julie Rodman, OD. Click image to enlarge. Both steroids and anti-VEGF agents have a role in the management of macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (RVO), but there’s a...
