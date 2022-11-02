ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns

By Alex Libby
KARK 4 News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpgOK_0itEjjYk00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas has seen two separate rain chances over the past week. The first was on Oct. 24 and the second was this past weekend.

On the 24th northwest Arkansas received several inches of rain while the rest of the state saw very little. Thankfully, this most recent round brought the heaviest rain to south and central Arkansas.

Here’s a look at some of the top rain totals from the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxvDU_0itEjjYk00

We needed this rain. Lack of rain this summer and fall caused dangerous wildfire conditions. Nearly every county in Arkansas was under a burn ban, and at one point half of the state was under extreme fire danger. All this led to several wildfires in Jefferson county.

After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere. It’s still high in for much of the state, but at least it’s not extreme anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21n1FJ_0itEjjYk00
Updated 11/1

Burn bans are also dropping every hour. Less than a quarter of the state is under a burn ban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LVQp_0itEjjYk00
Updated 11/2

The rest of this week will be warm and dry, but we are watching a rain chance for the first weekend of November.

We’ll have the latest updates on fire danger and burn bans throughout this week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

