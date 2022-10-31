ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

NECN

Man Who Kidnapped Mass. Mom Before Her Death Sentenced to Life in Prison

The man who was found guilty earlier this year of kidnapping a young Massachusetts mother outside a Boston nightclub, leading to her death, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. A federal jury found Louis Coleman guilty in June of kidnapping Jassy Correia, in a case that captured...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'

A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FREMONT, MI
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

Glenn: FBI arrest shows America is becoming a DARK COUNTRY

We’re at risk of changing from one of history’s greatest countries to one of its darkest, Glenn says. And we’re already starting to see the signs of that transformation. One of those signs, Glenn explains, is the recent weaponization of not only the Department of Justice, but more specifically the FBI. In this clip, Glenn tells the story of ANOTHER pro-life protester who recently was taken from his home by the FBI after receiving a misdemeanor from local police for his involvement in a peaceful protest. This is OUT OF CONTROL!
NewsWest 9

FBI warns Americans about SIM swapping

ODESSA, Texas — In 2021, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received around 1,600 complaints related to SIM swapping with adjusted losses of more than 68 million dollars. SIM swapping is a method used by criminals that allows them to take control of your smartphone and break into your...
ODESSA, TX
NBC News

Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer

Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
THURMAN, IA
The Independent

Maurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidence

A US man who spent nearly four decades in prison for murder has been released after new DNA evidence pointed to a different person.Maurice Hastings served more than 38 years in prison for the 1983 murder of Roberta Wydermyer in California.New DNA evidence has instead pointed to another man who died in prison in 2020.LA County District Attorney George Gascón described the now 69-year-old's 1988 conviction as a "terrible injustice"."The justice system is not perfect, and when we learn of new evidence which causes us to lose confidence in a conviction, it is our obligation to act swiftly," he added in a statement.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKWoman smashes windows of California home with pickaxeSnoop Dogg’s professional ‘blunt roller’ reveals how much the rapper smokes each day
CALIFORNIA STATE

