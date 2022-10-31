Read full article on original website
The Lady of the Dunes identified as woman with Michigan tiesAuthor Ed AndersonMichigan State
Have a Ton of Fun While Getting the #1 Holiday Chore Done!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Mystery as human remains found by horrified construction worker who unearthed ‘body parts’ while digging
MYSTERY surrounds human remains that were unearthed by a construction crew while working at a site with a disturbing history. Officials are investigating the body parts that were discovered by horrified worker Carlos Silva in Central Falls, Rhode Island on Monday morning. Silva was operating a machine to excavate the...
Man Who Kidnapped Mass. Mom Before Her Death Sentenced to Life in Prison
The man who was found guilty earlier this year of kidnapping a young Massachusetts mother outside a Boston nightclub, leading to her death, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. A federal jury found Louis Coleman guilty in June of kidnapping Jassy Correia, in a case that captured...
Confessed Florida cold case murderer now suspected in serial killings, police say
A man who was already behind bars for bludgeoning a woman to death has now confessed to murdering Linda Little in 1991 and is being eyed as a possible serial killer.
Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'
A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FBI identifies woman found dead nearly 50 years ago using DNA, genealogy
A woman found dead on Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 1974 has been identified nearly 50 years later using "investigative genealogy," Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta announced Monday.
Chilling discovery in case of missing man found dismembered after he never returned from trip to the barbershop
THE decades-long mystery of an elderly veteran who disappeared after a trip to his barbershop in 1976 has been solved. New York City man Martin Motta, 75, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a WWI veteran after officials used DNA technology to identify a dismembered body found in a backyard.
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
Glenn: FBI arrest shows America is becoming a DARK COUNTRY
We’re at risk of changing from one of history’s greatest countries to one of its darkest, Glenn says. And we’re already starting to see the signs of that transformation. One of those signs, Glenn explains, is the recent weaponization of not only the Department of Justice, but more specifically the FBI. In this clip, Glenn tells the story of ANOTHER pro-life protester who recently was taken from his home by the FBI after receiving a misdemeanor from local police for his involvement in a peaceful protest. This is OUT OF CONTROL!
FBI warns Americans about SIM swapping
ODESSA, Texas — In 2021, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received around 1,600 complaints related to SIM swapping with adjusted losses of more than 68 million dollars. SIM swapping is a method used by criminals that allows them to take control of your smartphone and break into your...
Georgia authorities and FBI believe they will find a missing toddler's remains in a landfill
Dozens of law enforcement personnel are searching a large landfill in Chatham County, Georgia, where authorities believe they will find the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing for about two weeks.
Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer
Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
Man gets 12 years for attempting to rape Yosemite National Park co-worker
A California man who attempted to rape a sleeping co-worker at Yosemite National Park has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
Missing Florida boy, 6, found 2,000 miles away in Canada; father and grandmother arrested
A 6-year-old boy missing from Florida since August has been found safe nearly 2,000 miles away in Canada, and his father and his paternal grandmother have been taken into custody, police said. Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen in the morning of Aug. 27 being picked up from his mother’s...
Woman Says Her Late Father Was A Serial Killer Who Murdered 70 People
A woman is claiming that her late father was one of the most prolific serial killers in American history.
Quinton Simon Update: Mom Named Suspect After FBI Says Child Likely Dead
"No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed," the Chatham County Police Department said.
Cold case update: 'Lady of the Dunes' identified nearly 50 years after killing
Authorities hope the woman's identity may help unravel one of Massachusetts' most famous unsolved murders.
Here’s Why Police Think A Serial Killer Is On The Loose In California
Police have linked six murders through ballistics and have found a pattern with the victims.
Maurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidence
A US man who spent nearly four decades in prison for murder has been released after new DNA evidence pointed to a different person.Maurice Hastings served more than 38 years in prison for the 1983 murder of Roberta Wydermyer in California.New DNA evidence has instead pointed to another man who died in prison in 2020.LA County District Attorney George Gascón described the now 69-year-old's 1988 conviction as a "terrible injustice"."The justice system is not perfect, and when we learn of new evidence which causes us to lose confidence in a conviction, it is our obligation to act swiftly," he added in a statement.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKWoman smashes windows of California home with pickaxeSnoop Dogg’s professional ‘blunt roller’ reveals how much the rapper smokes each day
