Tom Brady hoped to go ‘unnoticed’ for Halloween, discusses divorce on podcast
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady felt festive for Halloween after dressing up with his kids to trick-or-treat in their neighborhood.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Yardbarker
Patriots HC Bill Belichick's response to MLB question won't make Red Sox fans happy
While not all members of "Red Sox Nation" are also fans of the Pats, with the high number of crossover fans of both northeast franchises, there are likely lots of Red Sox followers waking up Monday morning shaking their heads at the comments from the 70-year-old. Jeter's playing career spanned...
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Jerod Mayo thought Matthew Slater had ‘no chance’ to make Patriots roster as rookie
Jerod Mayo and Matthew Slater were on very different paths when they were drafted by the New England Patriots in 2008. But against all odds, it’s Slater who’s still on the field and still excelling. Mayo had some high praise this week for Slater, who rose to second...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Trade Decision News
The New England Patriots are going to be keeping a wide receiver for at least the rest of this season. After some days of speculation, the Patriots are going to be keeping receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Jordan Schultz. Multiple teams have called on him, but that wasn't enough to get the Patriots to trade him.
10NEWS
Tom Brady talks about divorce for the first time on 'Let’s Go!' podcast
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady typically likes to keep his life off the football field private, but for the first time since he made his divorce with Gisele Bündchen public via Instagram on Friday, he talked about it on his "Let's Go!" podcast Monday. During his weekly conversations...
Ex-Patriots Player Disagrees With Quarterback Decision
The Patriots may have beat the Jets on Sunday, but many in Pats Nation still have questions about the team's quarterback situation. Mac Jones played okay in the 22-17 win, but it wasn't enough for calls for rookie Bailey Zappe to quiet down. During a recent appearance on NESN's "Ultimate...
Travis Kelce really hates Patriots fans
BOSTON -- It's no secret that Travis Kelce does not like Patriots fans. The Chiefs tight end recently explained his disdain for the fanbase, saying that Pats fans go far too low in their efforts to rattle opponents.In last week's episode of "New Heights" with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce said that his least favorite place to play is Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.Why? Because Patriots fans don't just trash talk players, they trash talk their moms too."I absolutely hate playing the Patriots. I'm mad at them for calling out my mom in the stands," said Kelce."Your momma jokes are cool, just when you say them to me -- not my mom," he continued. "Like, when mom's leaving the stadium, she's getting heckled. You know, that's just (expletive) low blows, man."Kelce and the Chiefs do not visit Foxboro in 2022. But the next time that the Chiefs come to town, Patriots fans will likely let Kelce hear it even more.He's fine with that, just as long as they leave his mother out of it.
