The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Trade Decision News

The New England Patriots are going to be keeping a wide receiver for at least the rest of this season. After some days of speculation, the Patriots are going to be keeping receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Jordan Schultz. Multiple teams have called on him, but that wasn't enough to get the Patriots to trade him.
The Spun

Ex-Patriots Player Disagrees With Quarterback Decision

The Patriots may have beat the Jets on Sunday, but many in Pats Nation still have questions about the team's quarterback situation. Mac Jones played okay in the 22-17 win, but it wasn't enough for calls for rookie Bailey Zappe to quiet down. During a recent appearance on NESN's "Ultimate...
CBS Boston

Travis Kelce really hates Patriots fans

BOSTON -- It's no secret that Travis Kelce does not like Patriots fans. The Chiefs tight end recently explained his disdain for the fanbase, saying that Pats fans go far too low in their efforts to rattle opponents.In last week's episode of "New Heights" with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce said that his least favorite place to play is Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.Why? Because Patriots fans don't just trash talk players, they trash talk their moms too."I absolutely hate playing the Patriots. I'm mad at them for calling out my mom in the stands," said Kelce."Your momma jokes are cool, just when you say them to me -- not my mom," he continued. "Like, when mom's leaving the stadium, she's getting heckled. You know, that's just (expletive) low blows, man."Kelce and the Chiefs do not visit Foxboro in 2022. But the next time that the Chiefs come to town, Patriots fans will likely let Kelce hear it even more.He's fine with that, just as long as they leave his mother out of it.
