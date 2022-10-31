Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mailbag: Frederic’s Development, Sweeney, Clifton & More
The Boston Bruins are one of the biggest stories beginning the 2022-23 season. At the top of the standings, they are surprising everyone around the NHL as they continue a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. With the season three weeks old, it’s time to answer questions in The Hockey Writers’ first Bruins Mailbag for the season. You ask and I will answer.
markerzone.com
DALLAS SIGNS G MATT MURRAY TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL IN WAKE OF OETTINGER NEWS
The Dallas Stars have signed minor league goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year contract. No, not the Matt Murray currently on the shelf of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Murray, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Massachussetts - Amherst. In five seasons with UMass - Amherst, Murray went 83-43-4; posting a 2.21 GAA and .916 SV%.
NBC Sports
NHL names Bruins' David Pastrnak No. 2 star for October
Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak still doesn't have a contract beyond the 2022-23 NHL season, but it's not negatively impacting his on-ice performance. In fact, it could be fueling Pastrnak to play at an even higher level. The league announced Tuesday its three stars for the month of October, and...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Monthly: Wright, Goaltending, Beniers & More
The Seattle Kraken will finish the first month of the 2022-23 season with a .500 points percentage. In their first 10 games, they fought hard and ended up with a record of 4-4-2 with 33 goals for and 34 goals against. Here is a look at five stories and trends from October 2022.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Historic October, Ullmark, Lauko & More
With the calendar turning to November, the Boston Bruins are hoping to continue the success that they had in October. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we take a look back at a historic beginning to the season, the strong play of one goaltender, a prospect bouncing back from an injury, and more.
Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers
TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. “He was on it,” said Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who had a goal and an assist. “Made some pretty incredible plays. And obviously, his second one was just special. “Great game by him leading the way.” Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly each had two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves.
NBC Sports
Caps place Oshie, Carlson, Malenstyn on IR, recall 3 players
WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and Beck Malenstyn hit Injured Reserve on Wednesday as the Capitals announced a series of roster moves necessitated by their growing number of early-season injuries. The team already expected Oshie (lower body) to be out indefinitely, but the moves to IR will prevent...
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Ciona, Huberdeau & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, coach Darryl Sutter had perhaps the funniest line of his coaching career when speaking with media after Saturday night’s loss to the Edmonton Oilers. In other news, the Flames announced that they have signed Lucas Ciona to an entry-level contract. Last but not least, Sutter has made it clear that he isn’t at all worried in regard to the rather slow start of both Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Marner, Keefe, Trotz and ways to fix the team
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Some say Mitch Marner doesn’t have an issue with Sheldon Keefe. TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if there was any fallout from Mitch Marner being briefly benched on Sunday. “Well, I can tell you first...
FOX Sports
Vancouver takes on Anaheim following Horvat's 2-goal game
Anaheim Ducks (2-6-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks after Bo Horvat's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Canucks' 5-2 loss. Vancouver had...
Yardbarker
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Grundstrom's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (6-5-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -139, Kings +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in the Kings' 5-1 win over...
