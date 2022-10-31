ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oakland Post

Opinion: Why the post-game melee at Michigan Stadium is bad for UM-MSU rivalry

The rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines (U-M) and the Michigan State Spartans (MSU) is the best two-sport, in-state rivalry in the country. In football, you’ve got Auburn and Alabama, and in basketball, you’ve got Duke and North Carolina. But neither of those rivalries compares to the intensity that comes out of Ann Arbor and East Lansing every time the two teams meet in football and basketball.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh, Mel Tucker News

Jim Harbaugh is still fuming over what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Wolverines' win over Michigan State on Saturday night. A couple of Michigan players were attacked in the tunnel by some Michigan State players. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Michigan State...
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
247Sports

Michigan-Michigan State fight: Wolverines RB Blake Corum questions integrity of Spartans players involved

Michigan running back Blake Corum weighed in on the postgame altercation that overshadowed the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over Michigan State last Saturday night. The incident involved players from both teams scuffling in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Shortly after the game, a video surfaced showing Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player. Another clip emerged Sunday with a different angle of the fight. Corum questioning the integrity of the Spartans players involved when speaking with reporters Monday.
Maize n Brew

Comparing Michigan’s transfer point guards of the Juwan Howard era

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has embraced the transfer portal in this new era of college basketball, relying on it find players to start at point guard. This will be the third season the Wolverines will start a point guard from transfer portal, with Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn following in the foot steps of Mike Smith from Columbia and DeVante’ Jones from Coastal Carolina.
WILX-TV

Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News

In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s win over Michigan State

Quarterbacks: B- J.J. McCarthy should be required to register his legs as lethal weapons because, man, was his mobility deadly or what? While his numbers through the air were disappointing to say the least, his ability to make lemonade out of lemons with his feet kept Michigan State’s defense on the field and at a comfortable distance down the stretch. Misreads and misfires plagued his night and kept the Spartans in the game far too long.
Maize n Brew

Discussing Michigan’s dominant win over MSU

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. While the margin of victory was a mere three touchdowns for the Michigan Wolverines over the Michigan...
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
detroitlions.com

Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.

Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
Detroit News

Tigers adding more muscle with Colt Keith's 245 pounds

When he ripped a pitch 459 feet Saturday for an artillery-grade home run in an Arizona Fall League game between the Salt River Rafters and Peoria Javelinas, it was tempting to think Colt Keith was probably on to something. As in strength, sourced in more muscle mass, which can happen...
