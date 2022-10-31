Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
WBTM
Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Halifax County Crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that happened in Halifax County on October 25. At 10:02 pm troopers responded to the crash on Elder Rd., three-quarters of a mile west of Hog Wallow Rd. A 1999 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Elder Rd. when it ran...
WDBJ7.com
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A car was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday in Bedford County, and the sheriff’s office is still looking for it and the carjackers’ car, as well as the robbers. Deputies were called about 12:45 a.m. to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Forest. The victim...
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving 2 other vehicles on NC 87 in Graham, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist died after a crash involving two other vehicles in Graham, according to Highway Patrol. At 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 87 near Southern High School Road. Trooper say Curtis Brad Reed, 48, of Snow Camp, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on N.C. […]
WSLS
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead in Halifax County over the weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 29 around 12:01 a.m., police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 360. Police said it happened when a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was...
WSLS
VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Shed burns to the ground
At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
WSET
4 puppies found abandoned, 3 dead in a Henry County field: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Deputies said that four dogs were found abandoned, three of them dead, in a field in Henry County on Wednesday. Deputies were notified at approximately 10:05 a.m. that four puppies had been found abandoned. The puppies were left inside an animal carrier and left...
Teen girl from Durham dies after she’s hit by SUV while trick-or-treating Halloween night, troopers say
Aliyah Thornhill was a recent 9th grade student at Riverside High School in Durham.
cbs19news
One killed, two hurt in weekend crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Campbell County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Brookneal Highway, about a mile north of the intersection with Mollies Creek Road. Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was...
WSET
Cause determined in overnight Timberlake gas station fire; $75,000 in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Authorities have found the cause for a fire that caused $75,000 in damages at a Shell gas station on Timberlake Road. According to Fire Captain Adam Morton with the Lynchburg Fire Department, they got a call around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a gas station that was on fire.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
WBTM
Two Killed in Halifax County Crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed two South Carolina men early Saturday morning. At 12:02 a.m. troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 360 a mile east of Route 344. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east of U.S. 360 when it ran off the left...
Farmville homicide suspect arrested after shooting, killing 25-year-old
A suspect wanted in connection to the shooting homicide of a 25-year-old in the town of Farmville is now in custody, according to the Farmville Police Department.
WRAL
Hurdle Mills man arrested in road rage that injured child
Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
WDBJ7.com
One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
WSET
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
