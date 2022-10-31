ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Halifax County Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that happened in Halifax County on October 25. At 10:02 pm troopers responded to the crash on Elder Rd., three-quarters of a mile west of Hog Wallow Rd. A 1999 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Elder Rd. when it ran...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead in Halifax County over the weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 29 around 12:01 a.m., police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 360. Police said it happened when a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Shed burns to the ground

At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

One killed, two hurt in weekend crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Campbell County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Brookneal Highway, about a mile north of the intersection with Mollies Creek Road. Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WBTM

Two Killed in Halifax County Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed two South Carolina men early Saturday morning. At 12:02 a.m. troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 360 a mile east of Route 344. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east of U.S. 360 when it ran off the left...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WRAL

Hurdle Mills man arrested in road rage that injured child

Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
HURDLE MILLS, NC
WSLS

Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
LYNCHBURG, VA

