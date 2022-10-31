FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.

