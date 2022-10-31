Read full article on original website
cbs17
Durham fire damages duplex, residents displaced
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A Durham duplex was damaged in a fire that 42 emergency personnel responded to, according to the Durham Fire Department. This happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Cherrycrest Drive. Firefighters said when they arrived smoke was visible from the building; crews had the...
cbs17
‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving 2 other vehicles on NC 87 in Graham, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist died after a crash involving two other vehicles in Graham, according to Highway Patrol. At 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 87 near Southern High School Road. Trooper say Curtis Brad Reed, 48, of Snow Camp, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on N.C. […]
NC sheriff’s office: Man shot at car during chase, boy hurt
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. During the “rolling road rage situation” that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Child’s death in Rocky Mount ruled homicide, boyfriend facing charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The death of a 15-month-old boy in Rocky Mount has now been classified as a homicide with the mother’s boyfriend charged with murder and child abuse. Isaiah Miller, 19, was arrested by Rocky Mount police and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. The charges came after […]
Fiancé of woman killed in North Carolina mass shooting asks city leaders to resign over lack of warning system
Mary Marshall, 34, had her wedding day planned for October 29, but instead, her funeral was held that day.
cbs17
Child injured by gunfire in rolling road rage in Orange County, officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A child suffered a wound from gunfire in a road rage incident in Orange County Monday night, Hillsborough police said. Orange County deputies responded around 7 p.m. to a Shell/Quality Mart at 1414 U.S. 70, officials said in a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
wnctimes.com
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
cbs17
15-month-old boy’s death now ruled a homicide in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-month-old boy who died in Rocky Mount in late October has now had his death ruled a homicide after his mother’s boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder and child abuse, the Rocky Mount Police Department said late Wednesday night. The boy’s...
cbs17
3 youths shot at North Raleigh apartment complex, 2 in serious condition, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three youths were shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad
After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
cbs17
Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
jocoreport.com
Driver Escapes Truck Submerged in Creek
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver escaped without injury this morning (Tuesday) after his pickup truck ran off the roadway and submerged in a creek. The single vehicle accident was reported around 6:30am on Highway 222 near Highway 231, not far from the Nash County line. The driver of a...
4 children, 1 adult injured in Johnston County crash
The NC Highway patrol is investigating after a crash in Johnston County that left five people injured including 4 children.
cbs17
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
cbs17
Culvert work will reduce access to road in Johnston County until March
WILSON’S MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Improvements will be made on storm drainage beginning Monday that will reduce access to Swift Creek Road from U.S. 70. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, an agency contractor will be “upgrading this section of highway in Wilson’s Mills by converting two conventional intersections into interchanges with bridges and ramps to reduce congestion, particularly during commuter hours”.
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
