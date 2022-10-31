ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Durham fire damages duplex, residents displaced

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A Durham duplex was damaged in a fire that 42 emergency personnel responded to, according to the Durham Fire Department. This happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Cherrycrest Drive. Firefighters said when they arrived smoke was visible from the building; crews had the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
WSOC Charlotte

NC sheriff’s office: Man shot at car during chase, boy hurt

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. During the “rolling road rage situation” that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
RALEIGH, NC
wnctimes.com

NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders

Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad

After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Escapes Truck Submerged in Creek

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver escaped without injury this morning (Tuesday) after his pickup truck ran off the roadway and submerged in a creek. The single vehicle accident was reported around 6:30am on Highway 222 near Highway 231, not far from the Nash County line. The driver of a...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
GARNER, NC
WSLS

Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Culvert work will reduce access to road in Johnston County until March

WILSON’S MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Improvements will be made on storm drainage beginning Monday that will reduce access to Swift Creek Road from U.S. 70. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, an agency contractor will be “upgrading this section of highway in Wilson’s Mills by converting two conventional intersections into interchanges with bridges and ramps to reduce congestion, particularly during commuter hours”.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy