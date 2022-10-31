Street Soldiers November donation schedule

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Street Soldiers of Schenectady will be hosting multiple collection drives with the winter season approaching. All collections will be taking place on Sundays, and donations can be dropped off between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1 Academy Park in Albany. The schedule for upcoming collections is as follows:

Sunday, November 6, Blankets

Street Soldiers is looking to collect blankets on November 6. They are looking for new to gently used blankets, anywhere from throws to comforters to quilts.

Sunday, November 13, Winter Coats

Street Soldiers is asking those looking to donate coats to specifically brings them in on November 13, due to storage and space issues. They are accepting new to gently used coats of all sizes. Preferably freshly laundered, with no stains or holes, and working zippers.

Socks, winter hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves will be collected and shared every Sunday all winter long. Preferably thicker ones, which are lightly used or new, as these items are frequently requested as the cold weather comes.

Street Soldiers are no longer accepting pants, tops, dresses, etc. They are shifting their attention towards clothing more fit for the cold weather. They are also asking for no houseware items such as pots, pans, plates, bowls, cups, or mugs until spring.

