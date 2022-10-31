Anti-bullying and suicide prevention speaker to come to multiple high schools in the Miami Valley

A former boxer and Pro-Wrestler is coming to the Miami Valley to share an inspirational message regarding suicide prevention and anti-bullying at four area high schools.

Marc Mero teamed up with Family Wealth Partners of Baird to speak to high schools students in the Miami Valley, according to a spokesperson for Family Wealth Partners.

“Marc’s message allows students to feel a greater sense of appreciation toward their relationships and the “gift of time”- and are empowered to make a positive difference in their personal life, school, and community,” the spokesperson said in a media release.

Mero will stop at four high schools in the area on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2., the spokesperson said.

Considering the Montgomery County ADAMHS Board said 60% of young people in Montgomery County considered suicide and 5% of them sought treatment, Family Wealth thought it was important that Mero shared his message with high school students, the spokesperson said.

Each school Mero will visit has a Hope Squad, the release said. Hope Squad’s are school-based peer support groups.

These groups are trained to watch for at-risk students, be a friend, identify suicide warning signs and seek help from adults, the spokesperson said.

