Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
NBC Bay Area
What Robbie Gould Claims Jalen Ramsey Said During 49ers-Rams Skirmish
INGLEWOOD -- The rivalry between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams exists in all phases of the game, even on special teams, as was seen in Sunday’s 31-14 49ers win at SoFi Stadium. Rarely does a kicker get into a physical altercation with an opposing team member, but...
Here Are The Chicago Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Picks After the Roquan Smith Trade
The Chicago Bears are aggressively stockpiling salary cap space and draft picks as they work through a rebuilding process, and they struck again Monday, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Smith, a first-round pick of the Bears in 2018, will now head to the AFC North-leading Ravens, hoping...
NFL trade deadline: Bears acquire Chase Claypool in splashy trade with Steelers
The Chicago Bears bolstered their offense on Tuesday with a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wider receiver Chase Claypool, according to a report.
profootballnetwork.com
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade
There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
NBC Sports
Schefter speculates 49ers, OBJ are 'intriguing match'
The 49ers acquired an All-Pro talent midseason in running back Christian McCaffrey, and the trade already is paying dividends. During ESPN reporter Adam Schefter's weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, he pegged free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as an interesting potential fit with the 49ers' offense.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey is bigger than the final running back
Christian McCaffrey's explosion went far beyond his touchdown trio.
FOX Sports
AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
Josh Allen, Receivers and More: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars After the NFL Trade Deadline
With the NFL trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, here is how we view the Jaguars and where they stand.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
FOX Sports
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears
The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. The activity was constant all the way until the final buzzer, as 12 players were moved. Here's a recap of...
Yardbarker
49ers Trade Deadline Takeaways
The 49ers trade deadline ended with a surprise on deadline day. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins, per a tweet from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, on the NFL trade deadline day. The 49ers received a 2023 fifth-round pick from the Dolphins in return for the veteran running back. Wilson Jr. reunites with Mike McDaniel in Miami, and the 49ers gain a fifth-round draft pick for their third string running back, who will likely test free agency after this season.
NBC Sports
Shanahan addresses OBJ-49ers rumors: 'Always been a fan'
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, with the 49ers’ most significant move being the addition of Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. However, San Francisco might not be done. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter stated Monday during his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that Odell Beckham...
Giants GM Says Team Has Contacted Odell Beckham Jr.’s Reps
New York has already reached out to gauge the wideout’s interest.
Yardbarker
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has 'always been a fan' of Odell Beckham Jr.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemingly wouldn't mind adding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to his offense this fall. "We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything," Shanahan said about possibly pursuing Beckham shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday, as shared by Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him, because he’s out there, and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player. But I’m definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have."
Warriors irate over calls they know are right: 'What Jordan does is a carry'
The Warriors were furious Tuesday night over three calls they acknowledge were correct.
SFGate
