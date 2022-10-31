Read full article on original website
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
wamc.org
Berkshire Regional Planning Commission calling on public to help shape next 20 years of county transportation policy
Nicholas Russo is a senior transportation planner at the BRPC. “We don't have any kind of county government specifically in Berkshire County," Russo explained to WAMC. "So we're kind of a hybrid sort of organization where we're mostly publicly funded, either from contribution from towns or from, like, state highway funding helps to support our staff, at least in the transportation department, but we have public health, we have community planning, we have economic development, we have a lot of different services at BRPC that we can assist towns with who might not have that sort of technical knowledge or the staffing levels to do some sorts of studies.”
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Mayor Kim Tries to Play the Blame Game: Falsely Accuses Previous Council of Misuse of Federal Money
As the Saratoga Springs City Council has struggled, often contentiously, to put together a city budget for 2023, Mayor Ron Kim, a Democrat, has chosen to blame his fellow Democrats in the previous City Council for the problems they are having with this task. At the recent Budget Workshop for the Public Safety Department, he shockingly falsely alleged that the problems they are having are because the previous Council had misused federal money from the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Here’s the video:
Groundbreaking for $6.6M community center expansion in Troy
Construction of a $6.6M expansion to the Commission on Economic Opportunity's (CEO) Community Resource Center in Troy started at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Troy Record
Ashby, Smyth face off for 43rd State Senate District seat
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. —After a year of re-districting, voters living in parts of Rensselaer, Albany, and Washington counties will decide who they want representing them in the 43rd State Senate District. The choice is between current 107th District Assemblyman Jake Ashby, a Republican, or Democrat Andrea Smyth. Early voting...
wutv29.com
Past due! Hochul on the hook to release "important" overdue budget update
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A due date has passed and Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) is on the hook. New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by October 30th, it's public release is required by law, but the deadline is over and gone and today, still no report.
WRGB
Contractor to pay $9K in restitution, convicted twice of violating worker's compensation
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The owner of a local construction company will serve a three-year conditional discharge, and pay $9,000 in restitution, following a second conviction for violating state worker's compensation law. Leroy Nelson, owner of J.R.N. Construction, was sentenced this week by Judge Andra Ackerman following his plea...
Gov. Hochul, Higgins announce funding for local terrorism prevention efforts
Gov. Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday federal funding to further the state's efforts in combatting targeted violence and domestic terrorism.
Capital District YMCA to open new preschool center
The new preschool center will accommodate fifteen students ages 3-5, with full-time and part-time openings available.
Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center
At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
Longfellows in Saratoga Springs set to close
Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, located at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, is reportedly set to close. According to a notice on the New York State Department of Labor website, Longfellows will close on January 22, 2023.
Cohoes woman accused of distributing fake COVID vaccine cards
A Cohoes woman was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing forged COVID-19 vaccine cards.
NY Inspector General issues report on Schoharie Limo Crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In her report, New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang accepted the findings of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie. She agreed that DOT and DMV failed to utilize all legal remedies to bring the limo company Prestige, which was operated by […]
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
2 Albany residents accused of torturing dogs
Albany Police investigators from the Special Operations Unit who are tasked with investigating animal cruelty cases arrested two Albany residents this week after each allegedly tortured their dog.
NEWS10 ABC
CDTA to host career fair in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, November 1, the Capital District Transportation Authority will be hosting a career fair at their headquarters at 110 Watervliet Avenue. The career fair will run from 2 to 6 p.m. The CDTA is accepting applications for Bus Operators and Maintenance positions. Those in...
wamc.org
“Paul Scott: New American Scenery” at Albany Institute of History and Art
In the new Albany Institute of History of Art exhibit, “Paul Scott: New American Scenery,” Scott assesses the American landscape from a contemporary approach, one that deals with issues of globalization, energy generation and consumption, capitalism, and immigration, as well as the human impact on the environment. The...
Restaurant owner plans Guatemalan eatery for Saratoga Springs
Mario Cardenas, the owner of West Ave Pizza and West Ave Chicken, is planning his third restaurant for Saratoga Springs. Maiz, named in tribute to his mother, would serve Guatemalan street food.
wamc.org
11/2/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen.
WNYT
Kids at Unity House march in Halloween parade
A school for kids in Albany and Troy got their Halloween celebrating in early on Monday. A Child’s Place at Unity House celebrated Halloween with its annual parade. Dozens of preschoolers and toddlers put on their Halloween costumes to show them off. The parade ended with a trunk-or-treat in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dems outvote GOP in Columbia County’s first two days of early balloting
HUDSON – The vast majority of those to cast ballots in early voting on Saturday and Sunday in Columbia County are Democrats. On Sunday, two-thirds of all the votes were made by Democrats, while on Saturday, nearly three-quarters of the votes were cast by Dems. The two-day total had...
