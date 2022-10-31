ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

wamc.org

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission calling on public to help shape next 20 years of county transportation policy

Nicholas Russo is a senior transportation planner at the BRPC. “We don't have any kind of county government specifically in Berkshire County," Russo explained to WAMC. "So we're kind of a hybrid sort of organization where we're mostly publicly funded, either from contribution from towns or from, like, state highway funding helps to support our staff, at least in the transportation department, but we have public health, we have community planning, we have economic development, we have a lot of different services at BRPC that we can assist towns with who might not have that sort of technical knowledge or the staffing levels to do some sorts of studies.”
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Mayor Kim Tries to Play the Blame Game: Falsely Accuses Previous Council of Misuse of Federal Money

As the Saratoga Springs City Council has struggled, often contentiously, to put together a city budget for 2023, Mayor Ron Kim, a Democrat, has chosen to blame his fellow Democrats in the previous City Council for the problems they are having with this task. At the recent Budget Workshop for the Public Safety Department, he shockingly falsely alleged that the problems they are having are because the previous Council had misused federal money from the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Here’s the video:
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy Record

Ashby, Smyth face off for 43rd State Senate District seat

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. —After a year of re-districting, voters living in parts of Rensselaer, Albany, and Washington counties will decide who they want representing them in the 43rd State Senate District. The choice is between current 107th District Assemblyman Jake Ashby, a Republican, or Democrat Andrea Smyth. Early voting...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center

At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

NY Inspector General issues report on Schoharie Limo Crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In her report, New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang accepted the findings of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie. She agreed that DOT and DMV failed to utilize all legal remedies to bring the limo company Prestige, which was operated by […]
SCHOHARIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CDTA to host career fair in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, November 1, the Capital District Transportation Authority will be hosting a career fair at their headquarters at 110 Watervliet Avenue. The career fair will run from 2 to 6 p.m. The CDTA is accepting applications for Bus Operators and Maintenance positions. Those in...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

“Paul Scott: New American Scenery” at Albany Institute of History and Art

In the new Albany Institute of History of Art exhibit, “Paul Scott: New American Scenery,” Scott assesses the American landscape from a contemporary approach, one that deals with issues of globalization, energy generation and consumption, capitalism, and immigration, as well as the human impact on the environment. The...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

11/2/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Kids at Unity House march in Halloween parade

A school for kids in Albany and Troy got their Halloween celebrating in early on Monday. A Child’s Place at Unity House celebrated Halloween with its annual parade. Dozens of preschoolers and toddlers put on their Halloween costumes to show them off. The parade ended with a trunk-or-treat in...
ALBANY, NY

