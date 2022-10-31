Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Taylor Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot
PARIS — Taylor Fritz of the United States stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Paris Masters. The ninth-seeded Fritz rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the opening set...
NBC Sports
Iga Swiatek’s top-10 win streak reaches 13 at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches and opened her bid for her first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night. Swiatek has asserted herself...
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
Porterville Recorder
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
Tennis-Jabeur battles back to beat Pegula at WTA Finals
Nov 2 (Reuters) - World number two Ons Jabeur overcame a sluggish start to beat top-ranked American Jessica Pegula 1-6 6-3 6-3 on Wednesday for her first win in round robin play at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals Day 2 preview: Gauff and Garcia meet again
The Tracy Austin Group gets going Tuesday at the WTA Finals Fort Worth. World No.1 Iga Swiatek clashes with Daria Kasatkina for the fifth time this year, before Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia take the court in a rematch of their US Open quarterfinal. Here's how the matchups break down.
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams shows support for Borna Coric during his Vienna Open epic against Hurkacz
Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open Vienna. Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts...
