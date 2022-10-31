Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.

2 DAYS AGO