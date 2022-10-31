Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
Golf Digest
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
Will we see a three-peat this year in Mexico? If Viktor Hovland has his way ... definitely. The 25-year-old from Norway is looking to win the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba for a third consecutive year with PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa looking to put an end to his run.
Golf Digest
With two events remaining, top players vie for entry into LPGA’s tour championship
There’s a lot on the line this week at the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic, set for Nov. 3-6 at Seta Golf Course in Shiga. Only two opportunities remain for players to earn points necessary to play in the CME Group Tour Championship. Players gain entry into the Tour Championship field Nov. 17-20 via a season-long points race, with the top 60 and ties earning a spot at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The no-cut event has a $7 million purse, the fourth largest on tour, with a $1.5 million first place prize money payout.
Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson racked up $35 million in winnings in one season with LIV Golf. The post Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Channel
Texas senior Travis Vick set for start of PGA Tour fortnight at Mayakoba
A Houston native, University of Texas senior Travis Vick had longed dreamed of teeing it up in his hometown PGA Tour event, and this year, the letter worked, as Vick was chosen to compete in next week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open on a sponsor exemption. The event at Memorial Park was slated to mark Vick’s first non-major Tour start – he was low amateur at the U.S. Open this past summer – but that was until Vick received some more great news about a week and half ago.
LIV gets no world ranking points and it’s starting to show
LIV Golf filed its application for world ranking points a month after it played its first event, and none was awarded for the inaugural season as the Official World Golf Ranking considers it. The effect of not earning ranking points — except for two majors and a few European tour...
CBS Sports
2022 World Wide Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
Players make their way south this week to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Once again competing outside the United States, the PGA Tour welcomes some of the brightest young stars in the game to El Camaleon Golf Course. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler...
Jon Rahm and the world of golf show off their Halloween costumes
Halloween has come and gone but that doesn’t mean we can’t look back at the best costumes the world of golf showed off on Monday. Jon Rahm, the No. 5-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, celebrated with his family by dressing up as characters from the movie The Lion King.
Dustin Johnson closes out inaugural LIV Golf season with $35 million in earnings
Dustin Johnson, a 24-time PGA Tour winner, closed out his first season on the LIV Golf tour with a win at the season-ending championship and took home over $35 million in earnings.
Golf.com
GOLF Magazine names three inductees to World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame
GOLF Magazine has named Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle as the 2022 inductee class into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame. “The three gentlemen we have chosen to honor with this distinction are wholly deserving of our praise given the work they have done to elevate the art of golf instruction,” GOLF Magazine Editor-in-Chief David DeNunzio said. “We have the utmost respect for Randy, Mike and Ben, and commend them for their considerable contributions to the game.”
