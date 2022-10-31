ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The List

Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized

The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
AL.com

Pelosi attack: ‘Shining’ echo of MAGA January 6 political violence

The man arrested for breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking the House Speaker’s husband with a hammer was also carrying zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?,” just like the Donald Trump rioters who tried to overturn the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Surprise,...
US News and World Report

Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ in California Home Break-in

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, the California lawmaker’s office said in a statement. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” a spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”
